Former Vinita pastor charged in federal court on sexual abuse allegations

A former Vinita pastor was indicted this week in federal court for allegedly sexually abusing five children whose ages range from 7 to 16 years old over the course of 16 years, Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said Wednesday.

Roy Edward Williams, 63, who pastored Bunker Hill Baptist Church in Vinita during the alleged period of abuse, was charged in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma with coercion and enticement of a minor in Indian Country, aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact of a minor between 12 and 16 years old in Indian Country and possession of child pornography, court documents show.

Williams is also charged tribally, according to a news release. He was originally charged in Craig County District Court before those charges were dropped on tribal jurisdiction grounds since Williams is a Cherokee citizen and the alleged crimes occurred within the Cherokee reservation.

Williams allegedly committed sex crimes from around November 2002 to December 2018.

According to the news release, Williams also took sexually explicit photographs of several of the victims, attempted to bribe several victims immediately following the sexual abuse and threatened several victims in an effort to stop them from reporting the abuse.