Former Tulsa spa owner sentenced in use of unapproved cosmetic fillers

While the FDA has approved various types of Juvederm products for use in the U.S., two that Sanders pleaded guilty to using had not been approved by the agency.

Sanders was the majority owner and operator of L’Chaim Medical Spa, formerly near Woodland Hills Mall and previously known as Enhance Skin and Body Medical Spa.

Federal prosecutors urged Frizzell to sentence Sanders to a five-year probationary sentence. Terms of the plea agreement also called for Sanders to not reapply for her nursing license during the probationary period and pay $219 in restitution to one client for the cost of the injections.

She faced up to a year in jail.

Court records indicate the FDA was notified in 2014 by representatives of Allergan, the maker of Botox and Juvederm that Sanders’ spa had not purchased products from them since 2012, but had continued to advertise the use of their products.

Investigators scouring the trash bin at the business in 2015 retrieved empty boxes and vials of Botox and empty boxes of Juvederm that were all deemed manufactured for foreign markets and not approved by the FDA for distribution in the U.S., according to court documents.