Former Tulsa spa owner sentenced in use of unapproved cosmetic fillers

A former Tulsa spa owner was sentenced to three years probation and fined $25,000 Friday after she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge linked to the unapproved use of cosmetic fillers.
Elisa Kaye Sanders, 62, admitted in April to administering two Juvederm products to patients that were not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for distribution in the U.S.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Sanders after listening to one former patient recall suffering an adverse reaction to a treatment provided by Sanders.
“Isn’t this just about money?” Frizzell asked Sanders, during her sentencing hearing in Tulsa federal court, noting she could have purchased the products from a distributor approved by the FDA.
“Yes,” Sanders replied.
That caused Frizzell to remark: “That’s a more frank admission from most folks who appear in front of me.”
A grand jury initially charged Sanders in January 2020 with two counts of mail fraud and 13 counts of wire fraud related to her spa’s alleged use of Botox and Juvederm products from unauthorized sources between 2012 and 2018.
A plea deal reached in April called for her to plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of fraud relating to a misbranded device in exchange for dismissal of the felony charges.
While the FDA has approved various types of Juvederm products for use in the U.S., two that Sanders pleaded guilty to using had not been approved by the agency.
Sanders was the majority owner and operator of L’Chaim Medical Spa, formerly near Woodland Hills Mall and previously known as Enhance Skin and Body Medical Spa.
Federal prosecutors urged Frizzell to sentence Sanders to a five-year probationary sentence. Terms of the plea agreement also called for Sanders to not reapply for her nursing license during the probationary period and pay $219 in restitution to one client for the cost of the injections.
She faced up to a year in jail.
Court records indicate the FDA was notified in 2014 by representatives of Allergan, the maker of Botox and Juvederm that Sanders’ spa had not purchased products from them since 2012, but had continued to advertise the use of their products.
Investigators scouring the trash bin at the business in 2015 retrieved empty boxes and vials of Botox and empty boxes of Juvederm that were all deemed manufactured for foreign markets and not approved by the FDA for distribution in the U.S., according to court documents.
A subsequent search warrant executed at the business in 2018 turned up 11,000 units of Botox purchased from unauthorized sources, the government wrote in its sentencing memorandum.
Prosecutors claimed that Sanders repeatedly ignored federal and state agencies and continually defrauded and put at risk clients that trusted her with their business.
But Mark Lyons, Sanders’ attorney, wrote in a court filing, that the case stems from the government’s attempts to clamp down on the use of cosmetic drugs from Canada.
“The factual basis for this charge is she received Botox from Canada,” Lyons wrote, who went on to briefly outline the price differences for the same drugs obtained in Canada and the U.S.
“Allergan has co-opted the FDA to prosecute the purchase of Botox from Canada because Botox from Canada, with price controls on drugs, is cheaper than Botox purchased in the U.S.,” Lyons wrote. “Buying Botox from Canada cuts into Allergan’s profits. Plain and simple.”
This is the second case of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa charging someone linked to the use of an Allergan-made product not approved for use in the U.S. by the FDA.
A federal jury in 2019 acquitted Tulsa neurologist Dr. Gregory Connor of billing Medicare for patient treatments with Botox that was not approved for use in the U.S.
Lyons, who was also Connor’s attorney in the federal case, urged Frizzell to sentence Sanders to a one or two year term of probation.