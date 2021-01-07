Former Tulsa police officer's double-jeopardy, statute-of-limitations claims denied

Since December 2017, Kepler has been serving a 15-year term in state prison after a Tulsa County jury convicted him of first-degree manslaughter in connection with Lake’s shooting death. The first three state trials resulted in hung juries on a first-degree murder charge.

The fourth jury convicted him of manslaughter after prosecutors allowed jurors to consider the lesser charge.

Lake, 19, was dating Lisa Kepler, Shannon Kepler’s daughter, when the off-duty officer shot Lake after driving to the teen’s Tulsa home.

Kepler has claimed self-defense, asserting that Lake was armed with a gun at the time. No weapon was found on or near Lake after Kepler shot him.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision this summer held that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation had not been disestablished for purposes of federal criminal law. Kepler, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, claims that that means he should have been tried in federal court, not state.

Frizzell also ruled against Kepler’s motion for dismissal of another charge on the basis that it occurred outside the statute of limitations. That charge accuses Kepler of firing his handgun at Lake’s brother, who was a minor at the time.