Former Tulsa police officer testifies he shot estranged daughter's boyfriend in self-defense

Kepler said he then fired two more shots at Lake, who then fell to the ground.

Kepler said he did not see the gun that he claimed Lake had been holding after the shooting.

Trial testimony has shown Lake was shot twice, once in the chest and once in the top of the shoulder as — according to the prosecution theory — he fell forward toward Kepler.

Prosecutors contend Kepler is lying about Lake possessing a gun when he was shot.

Kepler’s defense has tried to tie a gun found in a trashcan two days after the shooting in a Tulsa Police headquarters interview room to Lake.

Police have yet to find who placed the gun in the trash can, although the FBI has traced its last known whereabouts to a home hit by the 2013 Moore tornado.

Witnesses at the scene testified that Lake was not armed with a gun and was extending his hand as if to greet Kepler when he was shot.

Under cross-examination, Kepler tried to distance himself from answers he gave to a jail intake worker who was conducting a health assessment after he was arrested.