Former Tulsa police officer testifies he shot estranged daughter's boyfriend in self-defense

Testimony in Shannon Kepler’s federal murder trial wrapped up Friday after the former police officer testified that he never intended to shoot Jeremey Lake, but had to in self-defense after the teen brandished a gun towards him.
“I think about Mr. Lake and his family,” Kepler testified. “Taking a life is something I never thought I could do and I think about it every day.”
Kepler, 60, described for the jury how he drove the family sport utility vehicle the evening of Aug. 5, 2014, to a neighborhood just west of downtown in the hope he could find his estranged daughter, Lisa, and convince her to come back home.
Kepler and his wife had left Lisa at a downtown homeless shelter about five days prior after she had been continually acting out.
But Kepler said his daughter spurned his overtures, telling him that she didn’t want to talk and walking away seconds before Kepler shot Lake to death.
Kepler is being tried on murder charges for the fifth time — this time in Tulsa federal court — after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals tossed his first-degree manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison term on jurisdictional grounds.
The state appellate court’s March 18 ruling cites a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in July that determined the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation during the 1860s in Oklahoma were never disestablished.
The ruling meant major crimes involving American Indians that occurred within the tribal boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation were the jurisdiction of either the federal or tribal governments, rather than the state.
Kepler appealed his October 2017 state conviction and sentence, in part, on grounds that the U.S. Supreme Court’s so-called McGirt v Oklahoma ruling also applied to him.
Kepler is a member of Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the shooting death occurred within the tribe’s reservation.
Prosecutors rested their case against Kepler Thursday after calling 32 witnesses over a three-day period.
Kepler, meanwhile, testified that he drove over to the area where he thought Lisa might be about 8:45 p.m. after learning from Facebook that she was in a relationship with Lake.
He said he hoped he could pass on information to his daughter about Lake that he had found in police records and hopefully persuade her to come home with him.
Kepler described first seeing Lisa Kepler approach his SUV a few moments after arriving at the intersection of West Brady Street and North Maybelle Avenue.
“Lisa, what in the hell are you doing here?” Kepler recalled saying to his daughter.
“‘I’m not talking to you,’” Kepler quoted his daughter as replying as she turned and walked away from him.
Kepler said he took about three steps toward his daughter before he heard a loud voice near him say: “Hey, that’s my girl. Nobody talks to my bitch, but me.”
Kepler said the trio then seemed to enter a three-way conversation with Lisa telling Lake at one point to “go in the house,” where he had been staying.
Kepler said then Lake walked toward him and eventually positioned himself between himself and Lisa.
Kepler said his police training to watch the hands of persons had kicked in by this point.
“I just started looking at his hands as he got closer,” Kepler testified.
Kepler said Lake pulled what he described as a “shiny,” semi-automatic handgun out of his waistband when the pair were about 15 feet away from each other.
As the man raised his hand with the gun, Kepler said he “quickly fired” his .357 Magnum revolver at Lake, believing he missed Lake the first time.
”When he pointed that gun at me I thought I was dead,” Kepler testified.
After firing the first shot, Kepler said Lake stumbled forward before raising back up with the gun still in his hand.
Kepler said he then fired two more shots at Lake, who then fell to the ground.
Kepler said he did not see the gun that he claimed Lake had been holding after the shooting.
Trial testimony has shown Lake was shot twice, once in the chest and once in the top of the shoulder as — according to the prosecution theory — he fell forward toward Kepler.
Prosecutors contend Kepler is lying about Lake possessing a gun when he was shot.
Kepler’s defense has tried to tie a gun found in a trashcan two days after the shooting in a Tulsa Police headquarters interview room to Lake.
Police have yet to find who placed the gun in the trash can, although the FBI has traced its last known whereabouts to a home hit by the 2013 Moore tornado.
Witnesses at the scene testified that Lake was not armed with a gun and was extending his hand as if to greet Kepler when he was shot.
Under cross-examination, Kepler tried to distance himself from answers he gave to a jail intake worker who was conducting a health assessment after he was arrested.
“I don’t remember even having a conversation with her,” Kepler replied when asked about the inconsistency when he said he told the intake worker that he didn’t drink alcohol.
Kepler testified earlier Friday that he consumed two cups of a frozen daiquiri mix that contained alcohol after coming home from work.
Three other longtime friends of Kepler also testified Friday about his character, saying that he was both honest and “peace loving.”
“I’ve never seen him lose his temper,” said Sara O’Mara, a retired Tulsa Police officer.
Jury instructions and closing arguments are scheduled for Monday.
Video: Fifth trial for former Tulsa police officer Shannon Kepler.