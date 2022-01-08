Former Tulsa police officer sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for killing daughter's boyfriend

Prosecutors contended Kepler fatally shot an unarmed Lake twice after the two met briefly in a street near where he and Kepler’s daughter, Lisa Kepler, were staying.

Kepler, now 61, claimed he was looking for his daughter at the time when he encountered her with Lake, 19. He claimed that Lake brandished a gun just before Kepler shot him.

No gun was found on or near Lake following the shooting, and no witness other than Kepler claimed to have seen Lake armed before the encounter.

About a week earlier, Shannon Kepler had dropped Lisa Kepler, then 18, at a downtown homeless shelter with no food, money, cellphone or clothes other than what she was wearing at the time, all as punishment for what she said at the time were poor “life decisions.”

Shortly afterward, Lisa Kepler met Lake, who offered to let her live at his aunt’s home with him.

That is where Shannon Kepler encountered the two after looking up Lake’s address on police computers.

Kepler fled after shooting Lake but later surrendered to authorities.

Much of Friday’s hearing was spent on two factors that determined Kepler’s recommended sentencing range.