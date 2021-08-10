Former Tulsa police officer apologizes during sentencing for federal firearms conviction

Jones, whom the single mother identified as her boyfriend in a separate stateside case, is alleged to have picked out a single-action pistol, an FN Herstal FN Five-seveN, and to have given Dythe cash to make the purchase. The pistol carries a manufacturer suggested retail price of about $1,200.

When a shop employee asked Dythe whether the gun was for her, she said it was and “that she was a police officer and knew the law.” She also showed the employee a card that identified her as an officer and signed a form stating that she was purchasing the gun for herself.

In the parking lot, she gave the gun to Jones for his keeping.

Dythe later admitted that she knew her actions were illegal when she committed the crime.

Upon the unsealing of her indictment, former U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin notified him of the investigation into the purchase after the department’s Crime Gun Unit picked it up under the 2150 Initiative, which launched in September and seeks to combat violent crime by focusing efforts on prohibited persons in possession of firearms as well as straw purchasers.