Former Tulsa police officer apologizes during sentencing for federal firearms conviction

A former Tulsa police officer who pleaded guilty to illegally buying a firearm for her boyfriend last year apologized for her actions during her sentencing in federal court.
Latoya Dythe offered the statement with a wavering voice, additionally apologizing for "violating the public's trust" and stating that she did not have "ill intentions" in purchasing the firearm.
The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make a false statement to a firearms dealer and making a false statement to a firearms dealer in a plea agreement in April.
Dythe's attorney, Shannon McMurray, asked Chief Judge John Heil III for a term of probation or "anything less than imprisonment," noting her client's "exemplary" performance during supervised release while maintaining self-employment, going to school and caring for her two young children.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Snow reminded Heil that Dythe made a false statement to a firearms dealer while employed as a police officer, but noted she has "done everything asked of her" since the investigation began.
Heil on Tuesday sentenced Dythe to five years of probation for each count to run concurrently, during which time she is not allowed to possess a firearm or dangerous weapon of any kind, and ordered her to pay a reduced fine of $1,000.
In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson reaffirmed his office's commitment to holding accountable individuals who engage in illicit firearms transactions.
“Too often, straw purchases are linked to gun violence within communities across our nation," Johnson said. "Latoya Dythe’s choice to illegally purchase a firearm on behalf of another not only ended her career as a Tulsa police officer, but also placed Tulsans at risk.”
A police officer for about three years, Dythe was suspended from the department without pay in December, when her indictment via a federal grand jury was unsealed, and her status remained such until at least April. She later tendered her resignation, Tulsa Police Communications Unit Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.
A year prior to her conviction, Dythe facilitated the straw purchase of a firearm for alleged co-conspirator Devon Jones at the Broken Arrow Bass Pro Shops store. The straw purchase of a firearm, or buying a gun for someone who can’t by law or doesn’t want their name associated with the purchase, is a federal crime.
Jones, whom the single mother identified as her boyfriend in a separate stateside case, is alleged to have picked out a single-action pistol, an FN Herstal FN Five-seveN, and to have given Dythe cash to make the purchase. The pistol carries a manufacturer suggested retail price of about $1,200.
When a shop employee asked Dythe whether the gun was for her, she said it was and “that she was a police officer and knew the law.” She also showed the employee a card that identified her as an officer and signed a form stating that she was purchasing the gun for herself.
In the parking lot, she gave the gun to Jones for his keeping.
Dythe later admitted that she knew her actions were illegal when she committed the crime.
Upon the unsealing of her indictment, former U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin notified him of the investigation into the purchase after the department’s Crime Gun Unit picked it up under the 2150 Initiative, which launched in September and seeks to combat violent crime by focusing efforts on prohibited persons in possession of firearms as well as straw purchasers.
Its name reflects the badge number of the late Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, who was fatally shot with an illegally obtained gun during a traffic stop in June 2020.
Jones, 28, is facing the same false-statement charges and has been out on $5,000 bond with a curfew and GPS monitor since late May. His next federal court appearance is scheduled Aug. 26, and his district court proceedings in a separate case in which he is charged with shooting with intent to kill and conspiracy to commit a felony are ongoing. Additional felony charges against him were dismissed when a prosecution witness failed to appear.
A few months after Dythe gave the gun to Jones, he was allegedly involved in a shooting that wounded at least one man at a south Tulsa apartment complex.
Except in official duties or when unavoidable because of family ties, Tulsa Police Department employees are not to knowingly associate with individuals known or suspected of current criminal activity, according to TPD policy.
Public posts made on social media accounts bearing Jones' name allude to gang affiliation, but he had no criminal record in the state prior to the alleged encounter, according to online district court records.
Video: Tulsa Police Officer charged with making false statements to a firearms dealer
Tulsa World investigates: Oklahoma Highway Patrol fatality pursuits, deadly shootings
Stolen property or traffic infractions prompted all but one of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicular pursuits that killed 18 people the past five years despite policy requiring troopers to weigh if the benefits of apprehension are worth a chase’s risks.
At least eight individuals killed weren’t the eluding drivers. Five were uninvolved motorists, at least two were passengers in fleeing vehicles, and one was a Highway Patrol lieutenant on foot struck by another trooper’s cruiser at high speed.
No troopers have been disciplined in any of the fatal pursuits for which OHP has provided varying levels of documentation to the Tulsa World in response to open records requests during the tenures of three different Department of Public Safety commissioners.
Public Safety Commissioner John Scully repeatedly has turned down interview requests to discuss agency policies, practices and deadly trooper encounters.
The Tulsa World filed litigation against OHP in October to compel the agency to adhere to a lawsuit the newspaper won in 2010 in which the state courts declared use-of-force records to be public and mandated their release.
OHP had delayed and denied for a year as the newspaper tried to get the agency to hand over force records, explain reporting processes and answer questions about policies — prompting the World's court action.
Watch Now: Video shows OHP pursuit involving spike strips that ended in fatal crash but wasn't considered a use of force
The state agency, which had denied Tulsa World access to the public case file for 20 months, stood by the decision not to review troopers' actions after the fatality.
Tulsa World investigates: Oklahoma Highway Patrol fatality pursuits, deadly shootings
About 15 minutes after the trooper clocked a car at 88 in a 75 mph zone in April 2020, a 30-year-old woman died with a man she was dating who was fleeing authorities in Creek County.
No troopers have been disciplined in any of the fatal pursuits for which OHP has provided varying levels of documentation to the Tulsa World after open records requests.
A Tulsa World analysis is ongoing while OHP has yet to provide documentation after three uninvolved motorists were killed in the past year. Interview requests on pursuit protocols have been repeatedly denied.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol memo noting an “alarming increase” of troopers shooting people and at cars focused on the first of three fatal shootings in less than five months in 2019.
OHP policy stipulates that troopers aren't supposed to fill out use-of-force reports when their actions cause serious injury or death, nor when they attempt to or actually use deadly force.
Last Sunday, Tulsa World reporter Corey Jones showed that 18 people died in 15 OHP pursuits in the past five years, but that none of the chased drivers were suspected of violent crimes when the pursuit began, the editorial says.
The footage shows trooper Jonathan Earls pursuing 44-year-old Alexander Larmon of Sapulpa eastbound on Interstate 40 about 70 miles southwest …
A state trooper received "informal discipline" about weighing a vehicular pursuit's risk against an offense's seriousness after he rolled his …
OHP pursuit that left two uninvolved motorists dead included quarter-mile stretch with eluder in wrong lanes
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's pursuit policy prohibits troopers from chasing a fleeing vehicle the wrong way on a road with four or more lanes of traffic. An arrest affidavit in the fatal crash says the eluder drove the wrong way on 41st Street — a five-lane roadway — before turning onto 94th East Avenue.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol puts formerly secret vehicular pursuit policy online, with some notable updates
Commissioner John Scully said in a news release that he decided to release the protocol because transparency is a high priority for the agency’s administration after he was appointed to the position in September.
OHP and Creek Co video of Joshua Priest and Nicole Stephens crashing during pursuit
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released 44 pages of documents Friday, nearly a year and a half after the Tulsa World first requested records related to the April 7, 2018, incident. The agency provided the newspaper with the chase's video three weeks ago, which doesn't show the crash because the rollover caused an equipment malfunction, according to the agency.
State trooper involved in rollover crash during pursuit
What happened when a trooper chased his stolen cruiser in a stolen car? OHP will only say it was 'not a pursuit'
Pursuit policy OHP fought to keep confidential shows troopers' actions in pursuits should be used only in 'extenuating circumstances'
State troopers pursued a stolen truck into oncoming highway traffic. Young widowed mother questions why.
Seven Oklahoma Highway Patrol chases resulted in eight deaths. All were within policy that OHP keeps secret.
Oklahoma wouldn't give up its trooper-pursuit policy, but 36 states did. How does OHP compare in transparency and accountability?
The World filed open records requests to learn how many law enforcement agencies publicly release their pursuit policies and compared those protocols with OHP policy after obtaining it as a defense exhibit in a recent felony murder trial.
Pursuit policy OHP fought to keep confidential shows troopers' actions in pursuits should be used only in 'extenuating circumstances'
Deadly wrong-way pursuit led by troopers on Tulsa highway violates international model policy supported by Oklahoma Highway Safety Office
Seven Oklahoma Highway Patrol chases resulted in eight deaths. All were within policy that OHP keeps secret.
State troopers pursued a stolen truck into oncoming highway traffic. Young widowed mother questions why.
Pursuit policy OHP fought to keep confidential shows troopers' actions in pursuits should be used only in 'extenuating circumstances'
OHP didn't hand down discipline in either instance. But both situations also appear contrary to the policy's overarching aim to "promote the safety of all persons" and strike a balance between "law enforcement effectiveness and the risk of injury to the public."
After less than two and a half hours of deliberation Monday, the 12-person panel recommended D’angelo Burgess serve life with a possibility of parole.
Expert witness testifies OHP 'judgmental policy' dictated deadly chase should have been called off. Trooper supervisor says chase played out properly
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuit that killed Lt. Heath Meyer quickly turned dangerous and should have been swiftly terminated pursuant to the agency’s own policy, according to an expert witness for the defense.
Jurors heard testimony on Wednesday from the pursuing trooper who struck Lt. Heath Meyer at a partial road block in Moore on July 14, 2017. The collision happened on northbound Interstate 35 near 27th Street.
What happened when a trooper chased his stolen cruiser in a stolen car? OHP will only say it was 'not a pursuit'
The chase could be construed as a violation of an international law enforcement standard that "the pursuing vehicle shall activate emergency lights, sirens, and cameras, and they shall remain activated for the duration of the pursuit."
Deadly wrong-way pursuit led by troopers on Tulsa highway violates international model policy supported by Oklahoma Highway Safety Office
Seven Oklahoma Highway Patrol chases resulted in eight deaths. All were within policy that OHP keeps secret.
State troopers pursued a stolen truck into oncoming highway traffic. Young widowed mother questions why.
Cleveland County District Judge Jeff Virgin on Tuesday filed an amended ruling that denies a motion from prosecutors to exclude the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s pursuit policy from D’angelo Burgess’ first-degree felony murder trial.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol wants empty courtroom if testimony involves its pursuit policy during murder trial in trooper’s death
NORMAN — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has asked a district judge to empty the courtroom if testimony comes up regarding the agency’s pursuit po…
Deadly wrong-way pursuit led by troopers on Tulsa highway violates international model policy supported by Oklahoma Highway Safety Office
The international policy standards prohibit chasing vehicles in the wrong direction on divided highways and one-way roads. The former scenario played out on U.S. 75 in May 2017, with an innocent 23-year-old married father losing his life.
Related stories:
State troopers pursued a stolen truck into oncoming highway traffic. Young widowed mother questions why.
Seven Oklahoma Highway Patrol chases resulted in eight deaths. All were within policy that OHP keeps secret.
Video: "Was it really worth all that?" Widowed mother looks for answers after fatal crash
Seven Oklahoma Highway Patrol chases resulted in eight deaths. All were within policy that OHP keeps secret.
One of those killed was a fellow OHP trooper. DPS Commissioner Rusty Rhoades said he found “nothing that concerned me” after reviewing trooper actions in those fatal pursuits.
State troopers pursued a stolen truck into oncoming highway traffic. Young widowed mother questions why.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Sapulpa Police Department each deemed their respective employees’ actions in the chase to be within policies and procedures.
Seven Oklahoma Highway Patrol chases resulted in eight deaths. All were within policy that OHP keeps secret.
The Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are transparent with their pursuit policies, one of which placed its policy online. Both agencies emphasize the risks involved in pursuing motorists for lesser offenses.
Digital Offer: $1 for six months
Get six months of unlimited articles for $1. Subscribe today for a digital-only subscription in less than a minute: https://go.tulsaworld.com/aug1