Former Tulsa firefighter sentenced to prison for robbing banks

A former Tulsa firefighter who robbed two banks of over $300,000 and tried to fake his own kidnapping was sentenced to prison Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Jerry Ray Brown, 44, to serve four years and three months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Frizzell also ordered Brown to pay just over $260,000 in restitution, representing the stolen bank funds that had not yet been recovered.

Brown pleaded guilty in March to robbing banks in Sperry and Skiatook in 2020 while he lived in Skiatook. Brown has since moved to Bixby.

In both instances, Brown demanded that bank employees take him to their vaults and open their ATMs, according to the release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Bank tellers and surveillance video at both locations said the robber was about 6 feet tall and weighed more than 200 pounds, was wearing a black mask and distinctive gloves, and was carrying a black backpack and driving a silver SUV.

One employee at the Skiatook bank said the robber’s mannerisms and build reminded the employee of Brown, who lived in Skiatook at the time and banked there, and law enforcement discovered evidence linking Brown to the robberies.

Brown was charged in federal court on Oct. 27, 2020, and later released while awaiting further criminal proceedings in the case.

Brown retired from the fire department as a captain after news of his arrest emerged.

On Oct. 25, 2021, authorities initially received a report that Brown was potentially kidnapped from his residence in Bixby in the early morning hours.

Later that morning, Nowata police officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle registered to Brown and alleged that Brown eluded officers and disappeared. Just after 8 a.m., Brown was arrested by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas for the alleged theft of gasoline, evading authorities and other charges. Brown was later returned to federal custody.

Brown requested a sentence of one year and one day.

In a court filing, an attorney for Brown described him as a firefighter and small businessman who had large debts, spending a “significant amount of money” trying to conceive a child with his wife.

“The acts of Jerry Brown were borne of desperation,” attorney Whitney Mauldin wrote in the filing. “His actions were not excusable, but not exactly as it appears on the surface either.”

Rather, she described Brown as having lived a life of service to his community, his family and his friends.

“He has lost his career, many friends, his wife and his financial future,” the filing states. “He wants nothing more than to be able to return to his daughters to be the father they still need.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office opposed Brown’s request for a one year and one day prison sentence.

“On multiple occasions he meticulously planned, executed and subsequently attempted to cover up the frightening robberies that he carried out in the community that he lived in – and he did it to fund his lifestyle,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Roberts wrote in a court filing.

One day after one of the bank robberies, Brown paid nearly $60,000 in cash for a boat purchased in Missouri, Roberts wrote, asking Frizzell that he sentence Brown within the guideline range of 46 months to 57 months in prison.

“Jerry Brown’s string of criminal acts included two bank robberies and attempting to escape prosecution by staging his own disappearance to look like a kidnapping,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “This bank robber has been held accountable and will spend 51 months in federal prison.”

"The FBI would like to thank the Skiatook Police Department, Owasso Police Department, and the United States Attorney’s Office for their hard work in this investigation,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. “We are gratified Brown is being brought to justice for his crimes, and can no longer target Oklahoma’s financial institutions or intimidate innocent citizens.”