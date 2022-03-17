Former Tulsa fire captain pleads guilty to two bank robberies

Weighty financial problems likely drove the former Tulsa Fire Department captain to don a mask and rob a couple of banks before staging his own kidnapping and fleeing to Kansas, prosecutors said.

But on Thursday, Jerry Ray Brown took a step of responsibility. The 44-year-old Bixby resident pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of bank robbery through intimidation, admitting to robbing two Oklahoma banks of nearly $320,000 and placing his sentencing in his judge's hands.

“Jerry Brown robbed two banks, and while awaiting federal court proceedings for those crimes, he attempted to stage his own kidnapping to avoid prosecution. He ultimately fled to Kansas where he was apprehended for a second time,” U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a news release.

“Thanks to a concerted law enforcement effort from Oklahoma to Kansas, Jerry Ray Brown has been brought to justice.”

Brown robbed the banks — Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook and Exchange Bank in Sperry — in March and May of 2020, respectively.

In both instances, he demanded that bank employees take him to their vaults and open their ATMs, according to the release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Bank tellers and surveillance video at both locations said the robber was about 6 feet tall and weighed more than 200 pounds, was wearing a black mask and distinctive gloves, and was carrying a black backpack and driving a silver SUV.

One employee at the Skiatook bank said the robber’s mannerisms and build reminded the employee of Brown, who lived in Skiatook at the time and banked there, and law enforcement discovered evidence linking Brown to the robberies.

He was arrested and charged in federal court in October 2020 and was later released while his court proceedings were ongoing.

In October 2021, Brown's family member awoke to find blood on the bathroom floor and an open gun safe in their home and called 911 to report that Brown and his truck were missing, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Brown, who owned a construction company, had been charged several months earlier on an allegation that he embezzled $72,000 from a 2019 remodeling contract in midtown Tulsa, the Skiatook Journal reported. The house burned down about six months after Brown's company began work, and although arson was reportedly ruled out as a cause, an investigation ensued.

The felony embezzlement charge is still pending in Tulsa County District Court, according to online records.

In the overnight hours after Brown fled from his home, a Nowata police officer pulled him over for a faulty brake light, but Brown sped away from the traffic stop when the officer approached the door of his truck, according to a felony affidavit.

Brown allegedly led the officer on a high-speed pursuit through the streets, county roads and highways of Nowata — hopping curbs, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph, making U-turns and swerving into grass — before eventually vanishing in cloud of dust on a gravel road.

Deputies in Lyon County, Kansas, arrested him several hours later after he led them on another vehicular pursuit that, after a crash, became a foot chase, KTUL reported.

Brown faces multiple related charges in Kansas, including theft of gasoline and evading, according to court documents. His Nowata eluding case is also still pending, according to online records.

Brown likely committed the robberies to "alleviate the numerous professional and personal financial problems he had been experiencing," the release states.

The FBI conducted the robbery investigations in conjunction with the Skiatook and Owasso police departments, and Edward Gray, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Oklahoma City Division, said the agency will continue to do so "aggressively" when it comes to violent crimes such as those Brown committed.

“Anyone who carries out such menacing behavior and inflicts such trauma on innocent citizens has no right to be in our communities,” Gray said in the release.

Brown is currently in federal custody awaiting sentencing.

