Former Tulsa fire captain charged with embezzlement amid bank robbery investigation

A retired Tulsa Fire Department captain whose bank robbery case was moved to federal court has also been charged with embezzlement in Tulsa County.

Jerry Ray Brown, who owns a construction company, is accused of embezzling $72,000 from a 2019 remodeling contract in midtown Tulsa. The state case has investigators speculating about whether the embezzlement "was part of the motivation for the bank robberies," according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators allege that Brown, who retired from the Tulsa Fire Department the week after news of his arrest broke, made off with nearly $320,000 from two Osage County financial institutions last spring.

The FBI had been tipped to Brown by a teller at Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook, who reportedly recognized Brown as a customer.

That case, originally filed in Osage County District Court, has been moved to federal jurisdiction.

A witness in that case had told investigators he confronted Brown about an alleged embezzlement from a construction firm when Brown offered him a $30,000 cash payment.