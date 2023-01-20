Former Tulsa County sheriff's deputy indicted, accused of stealing more than $1k worth of ammo

An ex-Tulsa County sheriff's deputy has been indicted on allegations that he stole more than $1,000 worth of ammunition from his former employer.

Michael Bonin, now a sergeant for the Osage County Sheriff's Office, has been placed on suspension pending further investigation and the outcome of this criminal case, Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said.

"In reference to Sgt. Bonin's arrest, we will refrain from making any comment, as it pertains to an incident prior to his employment with our office," Virden said.

The state multicounty grand jury returned the indictment against Bonin, 45, on Jan. 13, charging him with second-degree burglary and grand larceny.

Bonin was arrested and posted $5,000 bond to be released from the Tulsa County jail the same day he was charged.

Court documents say Bonin's indictment was sealed until his arrest due to his position as a law enforcement officer "assigned as a commander of a SWAT unit with access to firearms and ammunition," which prosecutors successfully argued could pose "a significant threat to public and officer safety" during his arrest.

The documents allege that Bonin broke into the ammunition storage facility at the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office's shooting range to steal ammunition between Sept. 1, 2020, and March 1, 2021.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said Bonin was hired as a deputy in 2005. He was suspended without pay in early April 2021 and terminated on May 12, 2021, due to allegations of criminal activity, according to internal memos the office provided to the Tulsa World.

Virden was not immediately available to respond when asked about Bonin's Osage County hire date.

"Since this occurred, TCSO has implemented strict control measures to track our ammunition," Roebuck said in an email. "A security camera system has also been added to our facilities at our range."

Second-degree burglary is punishable by up to seven years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody, the indictment states, and grand larceny carries a maximum term of five years and a $5,000 fine.