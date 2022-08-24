Former Tulsa Boys Home employee arrested on child pornography allegations

A Tulsa Boys' Home employee was arrested Tuesday after thousands of pictures and videos of alleged child pornography reportedly were found on his cellphone.

Twitter reported an account that contained "apparent child pornography" to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on July 8.

The center sent that information to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and when OSBI agents saw the account's jurisdiction was in Tulsa, the tip was sent to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, which is an Internet Crimes Against Children affiliate.

"Immediately we discovered that this individual was employed by the Tulsa Boys' Home, and so that elevated our eagerness to begin this investigation," Sheriff's Office Detective Jason Weis said.

The employee, Matthew Whitaker, is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Tulsa Boys' Home Executive Director Gregg Conway said in a press statement.

The Tulsa Boys' Home is at 2727 S. 137th West Ave. in Sand Springs.

Whitaker, 43, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on Tuesday on complaints of possession of child pornography and computer sex crimes. His bail is set at $200,000.

According to Conway, Whitaker was a residential youth care worker there for about a year.

Detectives have just begun investigating the contents of Whitaker's phone but have reported finding "multiple thousands of images and video."

Weis said Whitaker targeted girls younger than 10.

"We're at the very beginning of finding out just how widespread this is, and then if we have any hands-on victims, we'll be able to determine that, too," Weis said.

Using a search warrant, authorities also seized Whitaker's other electronic devices, but they had not yet been searched Tuesday afternoon.

When that is done, "we will take all these images and send (them) to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children so they can go through them and see if they're known images or new images," Weis said.

According to Sheriff's Office Detective Matthew Gray, child predators often attempt to become employed by businesses that will put them in direct contact with children.

"He positioned himself in a place where he could have access to obviously vulnerable kids, but we haven't gotten that far in the investigation yet," Weis said.

In his statement, Conway said, "Whitaker’s alleged criminal behavior has absolutely nothing to do with Tulsa Boys’ Home."

"Neither I, nor any of my staff, had any knowledge of any improprieties or criminal wrongdoing on the part of Mr. Whitaker at Tulsa Boys’ Home, or anywhere else for that matter," he said.