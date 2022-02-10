Former Sand Springs youth leader convicted of engaging in sexualized relationship with minor

A federal jury convicted a former volunteer youth leader of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.
Thomas Daniel Johnson, 48, of Sand Springs was found guilty in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma of engaging in a sexualized relationship with a minor from the time the minor was 11 years old to when he was 13.
Johnson knew the victim’s family and volunteered as a youth leader at a church both families attended, according to the news release. Johnson was known as a mentor to adolescent and teenage boys, so the victim’s family reportedly asked him to mentor their child.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said Johnson "hid behind that reputation when he repeatedly sent a vulnerable child sexually explicit texts and requests for nude photographs."
On Aug. 15, 2020, the victim's mother discovered numerous sexually explicit texts, memes and images Johnson had sent to her child, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
The mother confronted Johnson, and then the parents turned the boy's phone over to law enforcement.
The examination of the phone revealed thousands of messages between Johnson and the victim dating back to March 2019.
Prosecutors argued that Johnson groomed the victim and regularly "made sexual references and jokes."
The sexualization of the relationship increased over time, according to the press release.
"The victim testified that at first, he felt the exchange of texts and memes were jokes, but he grew increasingly uncomfortable as the defendant began routinely making comments" about the victim's body, "as well as implying that he was sexually attracted to the victim," according to the news release.
Johnson repeatedly asked the victim to send explicit photos of himself. He also sent an photo of an implied sexual act and asked the victim if he could "handle it" if Johnson performed the act, according to the news release.
The victim testified that he believed Thomas Johnson would have acted on requests had the victim complied.
Johnson's defense argued that the messages were "misguided humor and did not represent grooming behavior," stating that Johnson was known for "making sexual innuendos among family, friends, and other adolescents and teenagers he had mentored," according to the news release.
The defense said Johnson was trying to connect to the child by using common terminology and references used by teenage boys today.
Prosecutors said Johnson told the victim to delete their text messages, which indicated that he understood that the communications were questionable and criminal.
They said instead of simply being misguided, harmless jokes, Johnson’s communications were meant to sexualize a 12-year-old child and desensitize the child to inappropriate sexual communications and material.