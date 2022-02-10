Former Sand Springs youth leader convicted of engaging in sexualized relationship with minor

The examination of the phone revealed thousands of messages between Johnson and the victim dating back to March 2019.

Prosecutors argued that Johnson groomed the victim and regularly "made sexual references and jokes."

The sexualization of the relationship increased over time, according to the press release.

"The victim testified that at first, he felt the exchange of texts and memes were jokes, but he grew increasingly uncomfortable as the defendant began routinely making comments" about the victim's body, "as well as implying that he was sexually attracted to the victim," according to the news release.

Johnson repeatedly asked the victim to send explicit photos of himself. He also sent an photo of an implied sexual act and asked the victim if he could "handle it" if Johnson performed the act, according to the news release.

The victim testified that he believed Thomas Johnson would have acted on requests had the victim complied.