Former Sand Springs church youth group leader sentenced

A Sand Springs church youth group leader has been sentenced to prison after a jury convicted him of engaging in a sexualized-relationship with a minor.

Thomas Daniel Johnson, 49, will spend 135 months, or more than 11 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa. He was sentenced Thursday.

In February, a federal jury convicted Johnson of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

“This fraudulent mentor’s illicit acts were brought to light in federal court,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Make no mistake, Thomas Johnson’s interaction with this young man was calculated, predatory, and criminal. He will now spend more than a decade in prison to account for his conduct.”

The U.S. attorney's office declined to name the church, citing the privacy of the youth.

Johnson knew the victim’s family and volunteered as a youth leader at a church both families attended. Johnson was known as a mentor to adolescent and teenage boys, so the victim’s family asked him to mentor their child.

On Aug. 15, 2020, the victim’s mother discovered numerous sexually explicit texts, memes and images sent to her child by Johnson and confronted the defendant. Then both parents contacted law enforcement and turned their child’s phone in to authorities. Further examination of the phone revealed thousands of messages exchanged between Johnson and the victim, dating to March 2019.

During the trial, prosecutors contended that Johnson engaged in a sexualized-relationship using text messaging when the minor was 11, 12 and 13 years old, thus committing the crime of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

The United States argued Johnson groomed the victim, first gaining the victim’s trust and friendship. Johnson regularly encouraged the victim and called the victim a stud, sexy beast, and made sexual references and jokes.

At trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Gallant noted Johnson wrapped himself in “a cloak of authority” and took advantage of the victim’s trust. He stated that mentors set age-appropriate boundaries with children. Instead, Johnson, a man in his forties, repeatedly crossed those boundaries by sending a “cesspool of memes and messages” that degraded and sexualized a vulnerable boy.