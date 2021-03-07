Former principal chief isn't happy as McGirt decision hits home

A former principal chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation said he is feeling the effects of the Supreme Court’s landmark McGirt decision, and he’s not liking it.

Former Principal Chief A.D. Ellis said his family has been struggling to keep apprised of what is happening with their case since he and his wife woke up one late January morning at home to discover two of their pickup trucks were missing.

Ellis said he fears his case and others like it might go nowhere in the criminal justice system since the Supreme Court last summer ruled that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation from the 1860s had never been disestablished by Congress.

The ruling has shaken the existing justice system in the east half of state as more cases are shifted to federal and tribal jurisdictions.

Weeks after they reported the crime on their property, Ellis said he has heard little from the Nation’s Lighthorse Police about their case.

Meanwhile, Muscogee (Creek) Nation officials told the Tulsa World they are working the Ellis’ case and asked for patience, adding while they can’t make any guarantees, their goal is to ensure that no state cases overturned as a result of the McGirt decision go unnoticed.