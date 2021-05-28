Former preschool teacher among three men sentenced on child pornography charges

A former preschool and middle school teacher is among three men who have been sentenced in federal court on child pornography charges.

Andrew Glen Perrine, 31, of Tulsa was sentenced to five years and four months in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma said in a news release.

Perrine, a former preschool teacher at B’nai Emunah Preschool in Tulsa and former teacher at Bartlesville Middle School, pleaded guilty to distribution, receipt and possession of child pornography form June 28, 2019, to July 14, 2020, according to the news release.

In July 2020, investigators with the Tulsa Police Department’s Cybercrimes Unit and agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations were told someone using the internet at Perrine’s residence had been distributing child pornography on a social media messaging app, according to the news release.

A forensic examination discovered over 50 sexually explicit photos of children on Perrine’s electronic devices, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.