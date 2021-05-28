Former preschool teacher among three men sentenced on child pornography charges

A former preschool and middle school teacher is among three men who have been sentenced in federal court on child pornography charges.
Andrew Glen Perrine, 31, of Tulsa was sentenced to five years and four months in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma said in a news release.
Perrine, a former preschool teacher at B’nai Emunah Preschool in Tulsa and former teacher at Bartlesville Middle School, pleaded guilty to distribution, receipt and possession of child pornography form June 28, 2019, to July 14, 2020, according to the news release.
In July 2020, investigators with the Tulsa Police Department’s Cybercrimes Unit and agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations were told someone using the internet at Perrine’s residence had been distributing child pornography on a social media messaging app, according to the news release.
A forensic examination discovered over 50 sexually explicit photos of children on Perrine’s electronic devices, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Perrine confessed to having downloaded child pornography for more than 15 years and possessing photos of children as young as 10 years old.
Clayton Jacob Waldon, 51, also of Tulsa, was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison followed by 25 years of supervised release for distribution and possession of child pornography.
Waldon was also ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution to identified victims abused in the making of the child pornography, according to the news release.
In his plea agreement, Waldon said he received and distributed material from Oct. 9, 2019, to July 25, 2020 with the intent of disseminating more than 1,000 images of children being sexually abused, according to the news release.
Travis Pryce, 50, of Copan, was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.
In a blind plea, Pryce admitted to distributing and receiving child pornography from April 16, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020.
These cases were prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.