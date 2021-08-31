Former Pawnee County jail administrator wanted on embezzlement charges

A former jail administrator at the Pawnee County Jail has been charged with two counts of felony embezzlement alleging that he stole more than $1,200 from inmates, the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies are searching for John Paul Thompson, 37, who is wanted after an investigation into the disappearance of cash that was supposed to have been deposited into inmate trust accounts, according to the post.

“It’s a betrayal of the public's trust and my expectations as an employee of this Sheriff’s Office," Pawnee County Sheriff Darrin Varnell said in the post. "I made a promise to the people of Pawnee County to hold everyone accountable and enforce the law and I will do just that.”

A former inmate returned to the jail on Aug. 16 to pick up a check for money that was taken from him when he was booked into the jail, but it was discovered that the money was never deposited into the inmate's trust account, according to the post.

After an unsuccessful search for the money, an internal investigation revealed that Thompson was the last person known to have had the money.