Former Pawnee County jail administrator arrested on embezzlement charges

A former jail administrator at the Pawnee County Jail was arrested Tuesday on two counts of felony embezzlement alleging that he stole more than $1,200 from inmates, the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were searching for John Paul Thompson, 37, when he turned himself in on Tuesday evening, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Thompson had been wanted after an investigation into the disappearance of cash that was supposed to have been deposited into inmate trust accounts, according to an earlier post.

“It’s a betrayal of the public's trust and my expectations as an employee of this Sheriff’s Office," Pawnee County Sheriff Darrin Varnell said in the earlier Facebook post Tuesday. "I made a promise to the people of Pawnee County to hold everyone accountable and enforce the law and I will do just that.”

Thompson was released later Tuesday evening on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, the sheriff and court records indicate.