Former Pawnee County jail administrator arrested on embezzlement charges

A former jail administrator at the Pawnee County Jail was arrested Tuesday on two counts of felony embezzlement alleging that he stole more than $1,200 from inmates, the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were searching for John Paul Thompson, 37, when he turned himself in on Tuesday evening, the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Thompson had been wanted after an investigation into the disappearance of cash that was supposed to have been deposited into inmate trust accounts, according to an earlier post.
“It’s a betrayal of the public's trust and my expectations as an employee of this Sheriff’s Office," Pawnee County Sheriff Darrin Varnell said in the earlier Facebook post Tuesday. "I made a promise to the people of Pawnee County to hold everyone accountable and enforce the law and I will do just that.”
Thompson was released later Tuesday evening on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, the sheriff and court records indicate.
A former inmate returned to the jail on Aug. 16 to pick up a check for money that was taken from him when he was booked into the jail, but it was discovered that the money was never deposited into the inmate's trust account, according to the first post.
After an unsuccessful search for the money, an internal investigation revealed that Thompson was the last person known to have had the money.
The next day, Thompson produced an open envelope with about $800 in mostly $20 bills, claiming that the envelope had fallen behind another item instead of being deposited into the safe, the Sheriff's Office said.
The missing money, however, was mostly in $100 bills, not $20s, according to the post.
Varnell requested assistance from the District Attorney's Office, and after they conducted an independent investigation, Thompson was fired from the jail.
In an Aug. 19 search of Thompson's patrol car, officials found an open, empty cash envelope from another inmate, according to the post.
That inmate was booked into the jail with more than $400, but the money was never deposited into the trust account.
The embezzlement charges and a warrant for Thompson's arrest were issued Friday with a personal recognizance bond of $10,000.
Thompson began working for the jail in January, according to the post.