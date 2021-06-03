Former OU volleyball player sues over exclusion from team because of political views

OKLAHOMA CITY - A former University of Oklahoma volleyball player has sued her coaches and the university, alleging she was branded a racist and disenfranchised from the team because of her politically conservative views.

Kylee McLaughlin, 22, said she was frozen out of the OU volleyball program last summer because her conservative beliefs didn't align with her coaches and teammates.

Once an impact player for the Sooners, McLaughlin said she was coerced into taking a redshirt year for the 2020-21 season. She has transferred to the University of Mississippi for her final year of athletic eligibility.

McLaughlin is suing OU, volleyball coach Lindsey Gray-Walton and assistant coach Kyle Walton for a minimum of $75,000 for each of five complaints, including an infringement on her First Amendment rights. The case is pending in Oklahoma City federal court.