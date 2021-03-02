Former OKC Thunder staffer charged in U.S. Capitol breach

OKLAHOMA CITY — A former Oklahoma City Thunder worker has been accused in a criminal complaint of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Danielle Nicole Doyle, 37, is the second known Oklahoman to be charged in connection with the rioting. She was arrested last week on four misdemeanor counts. She is now out of custody on conditions that include restrictions on her travel.

"She is a fantastic young lady who is passionate about her politics," her attorney, Irven Box, said Monday. "There's nothing to show that she destroyed anything at the Capitol or was violent towards anyone while she was there."

Doyle came under investigation after a former coworker contacted the FBI in Washington. That witness told the FBI about receiving from a friend a CNN video of people inside the Capitol. The witness reported recognizing Doyle, according to the FBI.

