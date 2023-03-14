A Tulsa County woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to charges related to the embezzlement of more than $2 million from her employer, according to a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Christine F. Fletcher, 61, an office manager and secretary for about 38 years for an unnamed victim and the companies he has owned or controls, admitted to one count of bank fraud and one count of tax evasion during a hearing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Specifically, Fletcher admitted to making unauthorized transfers of cash between bank accounts controlled by her employer before misappropriating funds for her own benefit.

As part of her plea, Fletcher agreed to pay restitution totaling $2,188,870 to her former employer. Fletcher agreed to pay at least $20,700 of the restitution on her sentencing date.

She also agreed to pay $62,067 in restitution to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in unpaid federal income tax on unreported income totaling $289,810 in 2020.

Asked by a judge to describe her actions, Fletcher said she transferred funds and “wrote checks to myself” and to pay her credit card balances.

In addition to paying cash restitution, she agreed to forfeit residential property in Bixby valued by the Tulsa County Assessor’s Office at $575,666. Net proceeds from the sale of the property will be credited toward the overall forfeiture money judgment, according to the plea agreement.

U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson charged Fletcher on Feb. 1. The charges alleged that Fletcher embezzled from her employer from at least December 2012 to May 2021, when she was fired. She took the funds “so that she might pay for a lifestyle that cost more than her legitimate income could afford,” according to the charging information.

In her plea, Fletcher said one of the means she used to carry out her fraud was to make unauthorized transfers of company funds to a bank account in the name of the victim’s wife, who died in 2016. Fletcher would then write checks to either the dead woman or herself using the woman’s forged signature, according to the charging document.

Bank fraud carries a statutory maximum prison term of 30 years, while the maximum prison term for tax evasion is five years.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to recommend that Fletcher be sentenced within a lower sentencing range due to her acceptance of responsibility when she is sentenced later.