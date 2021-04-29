Former Mannford Police officer sentenced to life in prison for murdering his police chief

Lucky Miller's sister, Katy Landrum, said part of her is dead after losing her brother, and she feels an odd sense of loneliness. She said she was one grade apart from Lucky Miller in school and shared many of his same friends, activities and memories.

"One of the things I struggle with the most is trying to understand how the person who was his partner and friend and knows all of us — ultimately the person who should have been there to protect Lucky — was the one who took his life, even when Lucky was pleading with him to stop," Landrum said. "I cannot fathom how a person, especially one who was sworn to serve and protect others, could take someone else's life with his bare hands."