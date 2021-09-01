Former gymnastics coach pleads guilty in Tulsa County child sexual abuse case

The investigation also, according to authorities, resulted in two now-adults telling investigators about other incidents they observed or experienced in the 1990s while Cairon taught at what was then the Krafft Academy of Gymnastics in south Tulsa.

Two other women who trained at Krafft around the same time subsequently came forward and alleged that Cairon committed abuse away from the gym, including at his and their respective residences.

Tulsa World archives indicate that South County Gymnastics in Jenks said in May that it reported Cairon — whom it described as a former employee — to U.S. SafeSport after an athlete said in March that Cairon had groomed her over the past year and also touched her inappropriately.

Cairon initially was free on $75,000 bond pending the outcome of his case but was ordered held without bond after Special Judge April Seibert learned that he had purchased airfare to Munich, Germany, from Tulsa.

Cairon had boarded a flight from Tulsa to Denver, where he was arrested, after receiving permission for a temporary removal of his ankle monitor for what he claimed was a doctor's appointment in Oklahoma City for a "severely broken ankle."

"The defendant utilized fraud and deceit to obtain the removal of his GPS monitor," Seibert wrote, adding later that the move "has clearly shown his intent to flee" the court's jurisdiction.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.