Former gym coach pleads guilty in Tulsa County child sexual abuse case

A former Tulsa-area gymnastics coach received a 25-year prison sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to four charges alleging he sexually abused at least one relative and other girls who he met over his decades-long career as an instructor.
Jean-Luc Cairon, 59, was arrested in May on three counts of lewd molestation. Prosecutors in July amended two of those counts to charges of child sexual abuse involving two girls and added a third count of the same crime.
District Judge Sharon Holmes ordered four 25-year sentences in the case to run concurrently. She pointed out Cairon is required to serve 85% of 25 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole consideration.
Cairon in July waived his right to have a preliminary hearing, and Tuesday's appearance was the first he had scheduled before Holmes, his assigned trial judge. Court records show Holmes listened to two victim impact statements before sentencing Cairon in accordance with a plea agreement.
Tulsa Police began investigating after receiving a report from a young relative of Cairon's who told her parents Cairon subjected her to abuse that continued to worsen over a three-year time period.
A charging document in the case identified acts of abuse police say occurred against two girls from July 11, 2017, to Jan. 22 of this year. It indicates the first girl was 10 when the behavior began in 2017, while the other was around 14 when she had contact with Cairon between January 2020 and January 2021.
The investigation also, according to authorities, resulted in two now-adults telling investigators about other incidents they observed or experienced in the 1990s while Cairon taught at what was then the Krafft Academy of Gymnastics in south Tulsa.
Two other women who trained at Krafft around the same time subsequently came forward and alleged Cairon committed abuse away from the gym, including at his and their respective residences.
Tulsa World archives indicate that South County Gymnastics in Jenks said in May that it reported Cairon — whom it described as a former employee — to U.S. SafeSport after an athlete said in March that Cairon had groomed her over the past year and also touched her inappropriately.
Cairon initially was free on $75,000 bond pending the outcome of his case but ordered held without bond after Special Judge April Seibert learned he purchased airfare to Munich, Germany, from Tulsa.
Cairon had boarded a flight from Tulsa to Denver, where he was arrested, after receiving permission for a temporary removal of his ankle monitor for what he claimed was a doctor's appointment in Oklahoma City for a "severely broken ankle."
"The defendant utilized fraud and deceit to obtain the removal of his GPS monitor," Seibert wrote, adding later that the move "has clearly shown his intent to flee" the court's jurisdiction.