Former gym coach pleads guilty in Tulsa County child sexual abuse case

A former Tulsa-area gymnastics coach received a 25-year prison sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to four charges alleging he sexually abused at least one relative and other girls who he met over his decades-long career as an instructor.

Jean-Luc Cairon, 59, was arrested in May on three counts of lewd molestation. Prosecutors in July amended two of those counts to charges of child sexual abuse involving two girls and added a third count of the same crime.

District Judge Sharon Holmes ordered four 25-year sentences in the case to run concurrently. She pointed out Cairon is required to serve 85% of 25 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole consideration.

Cairon in July waived his right to have a preliminary hearing, and Tuesday's appearance was the first he had scheduled before Holmes, his assigned trial judge. Court records show Holmes listened to two victim impact statements before sentencing Cairon in accordance with a plea agreement.

Tulsa Police began investigating after receiving a report from a young relative of Cairon's who told her parents Cairon subjected her to abuse that continued to worsen over a three-year time period.