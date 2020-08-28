 Skip to main content
Former Expo Square official gets more than 3 years in prison, must pay back the more than $650,000 she embezzled

Former Expo Square official gets more than 3 years in prison, must pay back the more than $650,000 she embezzled

A Broken Arrow woman was ordered in federal court on Friday to repay the more than $650,000 she embezzled from Expo Square box office sales and to serve some time in prison.  

Chief U.S. District Judge John E. Dowdell sentenced Brandy Okey, 40, on Friday to three years and five months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. She must also pay $654,579 in restitution, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma. 

Okey pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud and to signing a false tax return. 

“Brandy Okey fraudulently pocketed more than $650,000 as chief financial officer when she embezzled from the Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority box office sales at Expo Square," U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in the release. "Because of her greed, she now gets to spend more than three years in federal prison and pay back the ill-gotten funds to her employer.

"White collar criminals don’t get a pass for the financial fraud they inflict on businesses. Like all criminals, they will be met by a federal prosecutor to bring them to account for their crimes.”

The FBI and the IRS Criminal Investigation Division conducted the investigation, the release states. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

