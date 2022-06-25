Former Cherokee Nation Foundation executive fights embezzlement charges from Poland

The former executive director of the Cherokee Nation Foundation who is now living in Poland has gone to federal court to have tribal embezzlement charges dismissed against her.

Kimberlie Gilliland, 52, has filed a petition in Tulsa federal court that seeks to void an arrest warrant and related charges brought against her by Cherokee Nation authorities.

The petition for a writ of habeas corpus, filed earlier this month, asks a federal judge to find that an arrest warrant issued in connection with an amended complaint naming Gilliland on embezzlement charges “represents a sufficiently severe actual restraint on her liberty interests as to warrant habeas corpus review,” according to the 426-page complaint.

The petition asks a federal judge to determine that a 15-count amended complaint filed against her in 2019 in Cherokee Nation District Court is unconstitutional, illegal and should be dismissed.

Former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chad Smith, who is now an attorney in private practice, is representing Gilliland.

While Cherokee Nation officials contend Gilliland has absconded from the country to avoid prosecution, Smith said his client just wants the charges against her dismissed so she can return to the United States.

He said she fears she could be arrested on the Cherokee Nation warrant if she tried to enter the country.

After Cherokee Nation officials filed initial charges against Gilliland in 2016, Smith said she lost her new job and was unable to find another one.

“It pretty much destroyed her life and reputation,” Smith said.

“If you are a professional executive director of a nonprofit and you are charged with embezzlement, you don’t work in that industry again, and that’s what happened,” Smith said.

In her petition, Gilliland cites the “stigma” of the Nation’s criminal charges as one reason for her family’s move to Poland.

The petition states that after she resigned from Cherokee Nation Foundation, she was later fired from her job in 2016 as Bacone College’s foundation director and couldn’t find meaningful employment afterward.

The petition also states the family moved to Poland so Gilliland’s husband, a Polish native, could obtain more affordable health care for a health condition.

Gilliland served as executive director for what was then called the Cherokee Nation Education Corporation beginning in 2009.

Gilliland left the organization in 2013, even staying on for a few months after she intended to leave at the request of the agency’s governing board, according to Smith.

An independent audit completed in 2014 of the agency’s financial condition was followed by the filing of charges.

In 2016, Cherokee Nation prosecutors filed a nine-count complaint and information against Gilliland, alleging various fraudulent expenditures on her behalf while executive director.

The bulk of the charges stem from travel expenses Gilliland paid for with Cherokee Nation Foundation funds between 2011 and 2013.

Regarding the travel charges, Smith said the agency’s governing board had authorized them all, never prompting any concerns about “impropriety.”

Asked about expenses charged to the Cherokee Nation Foundation on behalf of family members, Smith said Gilliland’s family members took part in the programs that Gilliland was touting on behalf of the nonprofit organization.

“Those family members were part of the programs she was putting on and was approved by the board,” Smith said.

For example, Smith said two children she traveled with on occasion were participants in the tribe’s immersion school since they were fluent and literate in Cherokee so they would travel as part of the program and talk about the immersion school.

Smith said Gilliland’s husband was also “part of” the immersion school and did some work on its behalf while traveling with his wife.

“So, there’s a legitimate business purpose approved by the board for each of those people going,” Smith said, adding that they weren’t “extravagant expenses.”

Gilliland was released on her own recognizance after she appeared in Cherokee Nation District Court following the filing of the charges.

Gilliland moved to Poland in 2018, according to court records.

In March 2019, Cherokee Nation prosecutors added six more counts against Gilliland, charging her with illegally giving herself salary increases, paying a company owned by her husband with foundation funds and giving scholarships to individuals who did not qualify, or in at least one case, even apply for the scholarship.

The lawsuit names as defendants Cherokee Nation District Court Presiding Judge T. Luke Barteaux, Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill and Cherokee Nation Special Prosecutor Ralph Keen II.

The Cherokee Nation, through a spokeswoman, declined to comment on Gilliland’s petition, citing the pending litigation.

The Cherokee Nation, for its part, has maintained in tribal court filings that the charges are proper and legal.

