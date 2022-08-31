Former Broken Arrow teacher charged in alleged rape of high school student

A former teacher and coach at Broken Arrow High School has been charged with second-degree rape and sexual battery on allegations that he had sex with a high school student in his Bixby home in 2019, according to an affidavit filed in Tulsa County District Court.

Brandon Joe Neal, 34, was arrested by Bixby police Aug. 25 after a two-year investigation into his alleged relationship with a teenage student that included messaging on Snapchat, inappropriate touching at a gym and the rape at his home, according to a Bixby police officer's affidavit.

The girl initially was uncooperative with the investigation, but she later came forward after she "became afraid" of Neal's actions, according to the affidavit.

While the Bixby Police Department made the arrest, since the alleged crimes occurred there, the Broken Arrow Police Department did the initial investigation after another girl and her mother reported the relationship on Jan. 7, 2020, according to court documents.

The day after the report was made, Broken Arrow officers interviewed the alleged victim at Broken Arrow High School, where she denied the relationship and Snapchat communication, the affidavit says. Officers also interviewed Neal that day, and he also allegedly denied the relationship.

Soon after that, officers discovered that the victim had talked to Neal between their police interviews and that he reportedly had told her to "keep lying your a-- off," according to the affidavit.

A search of both Neal's and the victim's phones revealed no evidence, so the case became inactive, but in May 2021, the victim went to the Broken Arrow Police Department and acknowledged the relationship, saying it began in December 2019 and ended in January 2020.

In an interview, she said she and Neal went to Neal's house in Bixby on Dec. 26, 2019, and had sex while Neal's wife and children were gone. She told officers about the Snapchat communication but said she had "burned everything" off her account, according to the affidavit.

After Bixby police took over the case, the victim told officers their first sexual interaction occurred while she and Neal were at Body Masters Fitness in Bixby. She said Neal touched her inappropriately while he was adjusting her for an exercise, according to the affidavit.

Neal was booked into the Tulsa County jail but has since been released on bond. Under the conditions of his bond, he is not to have contact with the victim or work at any fitness gym or in any personal training or physical therapy capacity, court records show.

His next court appearance is Oct. 3.