Former Bristow police officer sentenced to federal prison in child sex abuse case

Prosecutors filed a superseding indictment Nov. 4 that added one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country that involved a third child and one count of possessing multiple firearms after being subject to a domestic violence protective order.

An affidavit filed in support of Goodin’s arrest indicated that the former police officer, who has not been employed by Bristow Police Department since November 2019, quoted the then 9-year-old girl as claiming that he sexually abused her twice on Oct. 5, 2019.

The girl was afraid to tell her mother what was happening at the time because she was afraid Goodin would harm them, but she later disclosed the abuse, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Goodin was sentenced after the two victims offered statements to the judge regarding how the crimes had affected them.

“Goodin betrayed two young victims and took advantage of the role he played in their lives,” said acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The victims in this case bravely spoke today about the impact of Goodin’s crimes. I am proud of them for coming forward to face this child predator.”