Former Bristow police officer sentenced to federal prison in child sex abuse case

A former Bristow police officer who pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact involving a child under the age of 12 in Indian Country was sentenced to prison Thursday.
Bradley Don Goodin, 47, will serve a 15-year prison sentence under the terms of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell approved the plea agreement during a hearing in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
In addition to the prison term, Frizzell also ordered Goodin to serve 20 years of supervised release by the U.S. Probation Office.
Goodin pleaded guilty in April to one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country that occurred in 2019. He pleaded guilty after prosecutors dropped all but one charge in two superseding indictments.
Goodin initially had been charged in Creek County District Court with lewd molestation and child sexual abuse involving two children, ages 9 and 11 at the time. Those charges were dropped Sept. 1 because the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him following the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling because the victims are American Indians and the crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation boundaries, according to court documents.
A federal grand jury in September named Goodin in a four-count indictment involving the two victims.
Prosecutors filed a superseding indictment Nov. 4 that added one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country that involved a third child and one count of possessing multiple firearms after being subject to a domestic violence protective order.
An affidavit filed in support of Goodin’s arrest indicated that the former police officer, who has not been employed by Bristow Police Department since November 2019, quoted the then 9-year-old girl as claiming that he sexually abused her twice on Oct. 5, 2019.
The girl was afraid to tell her mother what was happening at the time because she was afraid Goodin would harm them, but she later disclosed the abuse, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Goodin was sentenced after the two victims offered statements to the judge regarding how the crimes had affected them.
“Goodin betrayed two young victims and took advantage of the role he played in their lives,” said acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The victims in this case bravely spoke today about the impact of Goodin’s crimes. I am proud of them for coming forward to face this child predator.”
A sentencing memorandum submitted on Goodin’s behalf urged the judge to waive a $5,000 assessment because he is indigent and he will no longer be able to work in fields that require either a state certification or license, which will be lost after he becomes a felon.
Frizzell approved the waiver of the $5,000, records show.