Former Bixby teacher sentenced to five-year prison term

A former Bixby High School math teacher was sentenced to serve five years in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty earlier to three counts linked to his attempts to record a cell phone video under a female student’s skirt, a practice called “upskirting.”

Jason Scott Byrd, 46, of Bixby will also serve 15 years of post-custody supervised release and be required to register as a sex offender.

“Jason Byrd’s despicable crimes violated the trust of the Bixby community and the students he served,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Two young people are to be commended for their roles in helping to bring this defendant to justice — the young man who saw and reported the crime and the identified victim who bravely spoke at today’s sentencing.

“I am proud of their courage. They, along with law enforcement and federal prosecutor Chris Nassar, stopped Byrd from continuing his predatory acts against countless students at Bixby High.”

Byrd’s plea agreement, which included the stipulated five-year prison term, called for him to admit to using a cell phone camera to video and photograph the genital area of the female student and others over the year-long period prior to his arrest.