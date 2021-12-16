Former Bixby teacher sentenced to five-year prison term

A former Bixby High School math teacher was sentenced to serve five years in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty earlier to three counts linked to his attempts to record a cell phone video under a female student’s skirt, a practice called “upskirting.”
Jason Scott Byrd, 46, of Bixby will also serve 15 years of post-custody supervised release and be required to register as a sex offender.
“Jason Byrd’s despicable crimes violated the trust of the Bixby community and the students he served,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Two young people are to be commended for their roles in helping to bring this defendant to justice — the young man who saw and reported the crime and the identified victim who bravely spoke at today’s sentencing.
“I am proud of their courage. They, along with law enforcement and federal prosecutor Chris Nassar, stopped Byrd from continuing his predatory acts against countless students at Bixby High.”
Byrd’s plea agreement, which included the stipulated five-year prison term, called for him to admit to using a cell phone camera to video and photograph the genital area of the female student and others over the year-long period prior to his arrest.
Specifically, Byrd pleaded guilty Aug. 18 to one count of attempted receipt of child pornography, one count of video voyeurism in Indian Country and one count of obstruction of justice when he deleted files on his phone after he was initially detained by school personnel.
Byrd was arrested following a fire drill at the high school early in the 2020-21 school year.
As students were returning to their classrooms after a fire drill on Aug. 25, 2020, a witness saw Byrd walking closely behind the victim holding his iPhone under her skirt for several seconds.
The witness reported the incident to two school resource officers.
The victim, authorities said, was unaware that Byrd had been recording her.
Byrd was taken to a school office and kept there until law enforcement officers could question him, but when he was briefly left unattended, Byrd admitted deleting photographs and videos from his phone, according to the news release.
He initially denied the allegations but then indicated that he “was sorry and that he had a problem.” He admitted to taking the video of the girl and several other photos and videos of students over the past year.
In addition to prison time, Byrd was assessed a $5,000 special monetary assessment linked to the child pornography plea.
The investigation fell under federal jurisdiction because Byrd is a Cherokee Nation citizen and the crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.
Byrd began teaching at Bixby High School in 2008. Prior to working at Bixby Public Schools, Byrd taught math in Tulsa Public Schools from 1997 to 2008, according to court records.