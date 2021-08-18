Former Bixby teacher pleads guilty in federal court to recording inappropriate video of student

A former Bixby High School teacher who was caught using his cell phone to record an inappropriate video of a female student pleaded guilty Wednesday in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma.

Jason Scott Byrd, 46, of Jenks, was charged federally with attempted receipt of child pornography, video voyeurism in Indian Country, and obstruction of justice by corruptly destroying records, documents, or other objects after he was arrested August 2020 on peeping tom and voyeurism complaints.

“Jason Byrd violated the trust placed in him as a teacher in the Bixby community," Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a news release. "It was extremely difficult for the victim to know she was inappropriately filmed by a teacher she trusted and in her school, a place where she should feel safe. The alert witness who saw and reported the crime is to be commended. He exposed Byrd’s criminal acts and helped ensure the safety of his fellow students.”