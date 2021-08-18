Former Bixby teacher pleads guilty in federal court to recording inappropriate video of student

A former Bixby High School teacher who was caught using his cell phone to record an inappropriate video of a female student pleaded guilty Wednesday in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma.
Jason Scott Byrd, 46, of Jenks, was charged federally with attempted receipt of child pornography, video voyeurism in Indian Country, and obstruction of justice by corruptly destroying records, documents, or other objects after he was arrested August 2020 on peeping tom and voyeurism complaints.
“Jason Byrd violated the trust placed in him as a teacher in the Bixby community," Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a news release. "It was extremely difficult for the victim to know she was inappropriately filmed by a teacher she trusted and in her school, a place where she should feel safe. The alert witness who saw and reported the crime is to be commended. He exposed Byrd’s criminal acts and helped ensure the safety of his fellow students.”
As students were returning to the classroom after a fire drill on Aug. 25, 2020, the witness saw Byrd walking closely behind the victim holding his iPhone under the victim's skirt for several seconds, according to the news release. The witness saw the recording square and timer on the screen which alerted the witness to the active recording.
The witness then reported the incident to two school resource officers.
The victim, authorities said, was unaware did Byrd was recording her.
Byrd was taken to a school office until law enforcement questioned him, but when he was briefly left unattended with his phone, Byrd admitted he began deleting photographs and videos, according to the news release.
He initially denied the allegations but then indicated he "was sorry and that he had a problem." Byrd admitted to taking the video of the victim and several other photos and videos of students over the past year.
In a written plea agreements, Byrd admitted that between Aug. 1, 2019 and Aug. 25, 2020, he intentionally attempted to record and receive inappropriate images of the victim and other students without their consent and under reasonable expectations of privacy, a news release stated.
He further stated in the agreement that on Aug. 25, 2020, he knowingly destroyed evidence on his phone so it would be unusable in a trial.
The investigation fell under federal jurisdiction because Byrd is a Cherokee Nation citizen and the crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation Reservation.
Byrd began teaching at Bixby High School in 2008.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 16.