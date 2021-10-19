Five years for a guilty verdict: Family grateful for conviction in mother's 2016 murder

With complete disregard for her mother’s life, Kelly left and started anew, leaving Thomas’ surviving family behind to pick up the pieces, Shamia Thomas said, which is still a work in progress.

“I try to continue to do what she usually does,” Shamia Thomas said of her mother. “She stayed working; stayed helping people. She was a very caring woman. I try to mimic her. I try to do anything that I know she would want me to do and be, basically just to continue to make her proud.”

Jurors recommended Kelly, 38, be sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

A life sentence in Oklahoma constitutes 45 years, which under the 85% percent rule comes out to about 38 years and four months that must be served in custody.

Elmore said the state will ask the judge at Kelly’s sentencing in November to follow the jury’s recommendation, which would make Kelly eligible for parole in his mid-70s.

Shamia Thomas said she was pleased with the jury’s finding of guilt and their sentencing recommendation, and even mentioned that she considered her family lucky as far as court proceedings go: some families are left without any answers in cold cases.