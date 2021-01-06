First Tulsa homicide of 2021: Information sought after shooting

A man was fatally shot in an apartment building's parking lot late Tuesday, becoming Tulsa's first homicide victim of 2021.
Donza Settles, 30, was shot in a parking lot at 1616 E. Young St., a Tulsa Police Department news release states.
Responding officers attempted life saving measures, but Settles died at a hospital early Wednesday, Lt. Brandon Watkins said.
Police said no one was in custody Wednesday and that suspect information was not available.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.