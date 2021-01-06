First homicide of 2021: Tulsa Police seek information after shooting

Tulsa Police are seeking information after a fatal shooting late Tuesday.
A news release states Donza Settles, 30, was shot in an apartment parking lot at 1616 E. Young St.
Responding officers attempted life saving measures, but Settles died early Wednesday morning after being transported to a local hospital, according to Tulsa Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins.
Suspect information is not available; police say no one is in custody.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.