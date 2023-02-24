Drummond advised the new deputies that "doing the right thing is the best guidance" they can receive.
"We are going to be the very best public servants and be faithful leaders of the community," he said.
Sheriff Vic Regalado echoed those remarks in his own speech as he mentioned that the academy's goal was to "instill the values, mission and expectations of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office."
In order to do this, the cadets must remember that "they will now be in the unique position to save lives and change them for the better," he said.
Steve Allen, the class leader, said that from the very beginning of the academy, "the goal wasn't just training us to be certified deputies but to be men and women of courage, commitment, integrity and honor."
There were many moments when the recruits wondered, "Why? Why am I here?" he said.
That question should "be our driving motivation for our entire career, and when our last days come, we'll know that our lives matter," he said. "Every day that you get up, remind yourself of your why."
Regalado told the new deputies to "remember what you have chosen to do is a calling."
The power behind the badge "transcends not only our agency but every agency in Oklahoma" and into the community, Sheriff's Office Capt. Mike Houston said.
"In your creed you say, 'I'm a peacekeeper. I'm a sheepdog. I'm a Tulsa County deputy,' but you are also keepers of the trust, and trust we must have if we're going to be effective in law enforcement," he said.
July 28, 2017, photos: Tulsa County Sheriff's Office training center was a long time coming
Photo gallery: The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office training center project is estimated to cost $4.3 million on top of the $1.5 million already spent, and Sheriff Vic Regalado is exploring partnerships to potentially help get it done.
The entire project's tab is estimated at $7.6 million after calculating in the $1.6 million bond — and its $200,000 in interest — to purchase the land and do preliminary infrastructure work.
