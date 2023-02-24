Nine new Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies were sworn into office Friday at the office's first academy class's graduation.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, the keynote speaker, spoke to the graduates about their future roles and about their place in history.

The new deputies will be working not only in Tulsa County but "across our state. You'll be called on to join my agents to abate the plague of illegal (marijuana) grows," Drummond said.

"We have to reclaim Oklahoma" from criminal activity in our communities, he said. "We have to do that year by year, month by month and day by day."

In speaking about their membership in the academy's first class, he told the graduates: "You are a part of history."

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Academy, which provides Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training certification, has been in development for three years.

Drummond advised the new deputies that "doing the right thing is the best guidance" they can receive.

"We are going to be the very best public servants and be faithful leaders of the community," he said.

Sheriff Vic Regalado echoed those remarks in his own speech as he mentioned that the academy's goal was to "instill the values, mission and expectations of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office."

In order to do this, the cadets must remember that "they will now be in the unique position to save lives and change them for the better," he said.

Steve Allen, the class leader, said that from the very beginning of the academy, "the goal wasn't just training us to be certified deputies but to be men and women of courage, commitment, integrity and honor."

There were many moments when the recruits wondered, "Why? Why am I here?" he said.

That question should "be our driving motivation for our entire career, and when our last days come, we'll know that our lives matter," he said. "Every day that you get up, remind yourself of your why."

Regalado told the new deputies to "remember what you have chosen to do is a calling."

The power behind the badge "transcends not only our agency but every agency in Oklahoma" and into the community, Sheriff's Office Capt. Mike Houston said.

"In your creed you say, 'I'm a peacekeeper. I'm a sheepdog. I'm a Tulsa County deputy,' but you are also keepers of the trust, and trust we must have if we're going to be effective in law enforcement," he said.

