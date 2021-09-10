Final romance-scam suspect sentenced in million-dollar fraud, money-laundering case

During the sentencing hearing held in Tulsa federal court, Frizzell noted that Adebara acted as an intermediary, laundering funds here for “individuals engaged in the romance fraud scam.”

Prosecutors said the scammers would build rapport with their victims before telling them they had encountered a financial crisis of some sort as a means to plead for money and property from the victims.

In some cases the fraudsters told the victims that they needed money to help them return from outside the United States.

The group would open checking accounts using fake identification to deposit and launder funds sent to them through the scam, prosecutors said.

The scammers then used the funds to purchase luxury vehicles and to purchase and export salvaged vehicles and car parts overseas, usually to Nigeria.

The victims were said to be living in Pryor, as well as other in Florida and Ohio, with some of the accused living in Norman and attending school at the University of Oklahoma.

Former U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said when the indictments were announced that “sadly, experience tells us that these victims will never see their money again.”