Final defendant pleads guilty in Turley 2019 gang-related killing; seven men get collective 213 years

The final of nine defendants charged in the 2019 gang-related killing of a man in Turley pleaded guilty to manslaughter last week, bringing an end to the case in which judges doled out 213 years of prison sentences.

All were originally charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 5, 2019, fatal beating of Jared Langworthy, but Jerry Brian Williamson, 52, pleaded guilty to the amended charge Thursday to receive the last and lightest sentence of his co-defendants at five years in Department of Corrections custody.

Billy Shawn Griffith, 42, was the only man in the case, which never made it to trial, to plead guilty to first-degree murder and maiming.

Langworthy died at a hospital after prosecutors alleged several members of his same gang, the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, gathered to take him to "court"; beating him and attempting to burn off his affiliating tattoo before tossing him in a pond and pulling him out.

The UAB is a white supremacist gang based in the Oklahoma prison system, and the defendants gave investigators differing reasons as to why the violence was purportedly prison-ordered against Langworthy.

Griffith received two concurrent 30-year sentences in Department of Corrections custody from Tulsa County District Judge Clifford Smith upon a blind plea in November 2021. He was also assessed for each count a $600 fine and ordered to pay $150 under the Crime Victims Compensation Act.

The state filed an additional charge against Griffith while he was in custody alleging he possessed a cell phone in the jail, and upon another blind plea, Smith in that case gave him the same sentence to run concurrently: 30 years in DOC custody and $750. The violent crime falls under Oklahoma's 85% rule, meaning Griffith must serve at least 25.5 years in custody before he is eligible for parole.

Cody Lee Fulmer, 34, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree murder and maiming in September 2021. Smith sentenced him to two concurrent 35-year sentences in DOC custody also subject to the 85% rule and ordered he pay for each count a $600 fine and $150 toward victims compensation.

Donnie Wayne Taylor, 40, pleaded guilty to an amended count of manslaughter in July 2022. Smith sentenced him to 15 years in DOC custody and ordered the same payments. Aaron Mitchell Welch, 39, received the same sentence upon a guilty plea to maiming in March 2022 but was assessed a fine of $50 and $50 to go toward victims compensation.

Kyler Lee Helton, 23, pleaded nolo contendere to an amended count of manslaughter in July 2022. A separate 2020 case against him of misdemeanor assault and battery was dropped as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, and Smith sentenced him to 10 years in DOC custody to run concurrently with sentences in other unrelated cases and assessed him $250 in costs.

The nine also originally additionally faced charges of gang-related offense and conspiracy to commit a felony, but all were dismissed save for the gang count against Tyler Brett Coyle, 37.

Special Judge April Seibert sentenced Coyle to eight years in DOC custody upon his July 2020 guilty plea to an amended count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and battery. She also ordered Coyle pay a $500 fine and $250 toward victims compensation. His sentence runs concurrently with a couple from his other unrelated cases.

Two women originally charged in the case, Destiny Rae Asher and Taylor Michelle Harper, had all counts against them dismissed in 2020.