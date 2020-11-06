Fifth Kepler murder trial coming; U.S. attorney promises 'full measure of justice' after McGirt appeal

He faces charges of first-degree murder in Indian Country, causing death by using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to crimes of violence, and assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma.

The indictment states Kepler, then 54, "maliciously and with premeditation murdered" Lake by shooting him multiple times with a firearm, also shooting at a minor in the process, the release states.

“Lake’s life was senselessly cut short in 2014 when Shannon Kepler allegedly shot and killed him," U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in the release. "A jury convicted Mr. Kepler in state court, but the McGirt decision has impacted his conviction. The need to pursue justice remains. The United States Attorney’s Office will now ask a federal jury to convict Shannon Kepler.