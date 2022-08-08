Felony murder complaint filed against alleged accomplice after truck thief killed by owner, police say

Tulsa police have arrested a man on a second-degree murder complaint after his alleged accomplice was killed in a confrontation with the owner of a truck the two are accused of stealing.

Lt. Brandon Watkins identified 32-year-old David Getsinger in a news release Monday as the man who died.

Getsinger and his alleged accomplice reportedly had stolen a truck in the area around 1400 S. Riverside Drive about 11 a.m. Saturday, Watkins said.

The owner confronted the two men after seeing them in his truck a little over a half hour later, according to the news release.

"Getsinger pulled a knife on the car theft victim, who wrestled it away from Getsinger and stabbed him with it," Watkins said.

Officers responding to the scene around 6600 S. Newport Avenue, just east of Riverside, found Getsinger, who was pronounced dead at 12:05 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses restrained Getsinger's alleged accomplice in the truck theft, a 43-year-old man, Watkins said.

The truck owner stayed at the scene to await officers, Watkins said, adding he does not anticipate that individual would be charged. The investigation into the city's 49th homicide of 2022 remains ongoing, Watkins said.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested on a complaint of second-degree felony murder and remains held in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of bonds totaling $604,000. He has been identified by Tulsa police but has not been charged. Upon charges being filed, he may be identified in ongoing coverage of the homicide.

In the state of Oklahoma, if a person commits a violent felony and another person dies as a result, the person committing the felony can be charged with murder even if that person did not directly commit the act.

Aug. 5 video: East Tulsa serial rapist pleads guilty