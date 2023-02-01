Felony murder charges dropped against two in shooting death of 15-year-old

Tulsa County prosecutors recently dismissed felony murder charges against two young men in the 2021 death of their 15-year-old associate in a case defense attorneys said was over-charged from the beginning.

Once facing a maximum punishment potential of life in prison without the possibility of parole, Deoyonte Grundy, 20, and Marland Hill, 19, each pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony: assault with a dangerous weapon. The count, amended from shooting with intent to kill, pertained to the individual the pair was targeting, not their associate who died in the gunfire.

District Judge Michelle Keely sentenced Grundy to eight years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody with credit for time served and earned. Hill received a 10-year suspended sentence.

The two originally were charged with first-degree felony murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill in the fatal August 2021 shooting of Steven Sinclair. Along with the murder charge, prosecutors also dismissed the second count of shooting with intent to kill.

Sinclair reportedly accompanied Grundy and Hill as the pair went looking for specific people near 56th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard late Aug. 29, 2021.

Two people told police they they came under gunfire that riddled their vehicle with bullets as they left a house in the 5600 block of North Garrison Avenue, and other witnesses reported seeing four to five masked young men run from the scene, one of them appearing to have been shot.

A family member drove Sinclair to a hospital, where he died.

Oklahoma's felony-murder statute states that a person commits murder when someone dies as a result of the defendant's commission of a felony, even if the fatal injury was inflicted by someone else. But the state got it wrong when originally filing this case, said Brian Boeheim, Grundy's attorney.

This was a case of "everybody shooting at everybody," and if it had gone to trial, Boeheim said he believed he had enough evidence to persuade a jury that Sinclair did not die by "friendly-fire."

“This was never a strong case for the state," said Andrea Brown, Hill's attorney. "We achieved as fair a resolution as was possible under the circumstances.

"The man who was shot and killed was (Hill)’s friend, and (Hill) is still heartbroken over the loss of his life.”

Prosecutors who filed and were assigned to the case declined to comment.