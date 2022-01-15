Felony murder charge dismissed against former suspect in 2021 homicide; case resolved by death of actual killer, detective says

A felony murder charge was dismissed last week against a man once accused in a 2021 homicide, and a detective says it’s due to the actual killer’s being deceased.

Andrew Robert Stevens did, however, plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 10 years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody with credit for time served. He was held in the Tulsa County jail for about six months while his court proceedings were ongoing.

Stevens, 32, was accused in the June 13 shooting death of 32-year-old Jeffrey Lytch, whose body was found in Stevens’ apartment near Interstate 44 and Memorial Drive hours after Stevens was taken by ambulance to a hospital with what turned out to be a gunshot wound to his arm.

He originally told first responders he received the injury jumping out a window, according to his arrest and booking report.