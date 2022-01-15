Felony murder charge dismissed against former suspect in 2021 homicide; case resolved by death of actual killer, detective says

A felony murder charge was dismissed last week against a man once accused in a 2021 homicide, and a detective says it’s due to the actual killer’s being deceased.
Andrew Robert Stevens did, however, plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 10 years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody with credit for time served. He was held in the Tulsa County jail for about six months while his court proceedings were ongoing.
Stevens, 32, was accused in the June 13 shooting death of 32-year-old Jeffrey Lytch, whose body was found in Stevens’ apartment near Interstate 44 and Memorial Drive hours after Stevens was taken by ambulance to a hospital with what turned out to be a gunshot wound to his arm.
He originally told first responders he received the injury jumping out a window, according to his arrest and booking report.
The report says Stevens was uncooperative with detectives, giving a detailed account of how Lytch was shot that wasn’t consistent with evidence at the scene and then changing his story repeatedly upon confrontation with such evidence. Prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder.
The investigation continued, and prosecutors amended Stevens’ charge in late July to felony first-degree murder. A defendant can be charged with that crime even if he or she was not the killer if a death occurred during the commission of a felony.
Court records allege that the felony, in Stevens’ case, was unlawful distribution of controlled dangerous substances, or, in other words, a drug deal.
Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said police think Lytch’s actual killer was Joseph Ervin Brown, who was killed in another homicide Aug. 11.
Lytch’s case is considered closed by death of offender, Watkins said.
Of opting for a plea agreement with Stevens, Assistant District Attorney John Tjeerdsma said in such cases, the interest of public safety must be weighed with the risks of taking a case to trial.
“In this case, based on the evidence, I believe that the interest of public safety was served best by entering into a negotiated plea of 10 years on the firearm rather than the unknown outcome of a jury trial, to ensure (Stevens) would go to prison and be off the streets for 10 years,” Tjeerdsma said.
Stevens was transferred to the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center to serve his term, according to online DOC records.