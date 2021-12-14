Feds won't seek death penalty for Broken Arrow double homicide

Federal prosecutors will not be seeking the death penalty against two men accused of a double murder in a Broken Arrow park.

The decision was made public in court papers filed Monday in the case of Denim Lee Blount, 19, and Hunter Isaiah Hobbs, 20.

The word came in a one-sentence letter from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who directed Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson not to seek the death penalty.

“You are authorized and directed not to seek the death penalty against Hunter Isaiah Hobbs and Denim Lee Blount,” Garland wrote in a letter dated Friday to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa.

Blount and Hobbs both face felony murder charges in Tulsa federal court linked to the shooting deaths of Caleb Vaughn Collier and Kelly Ray Olen John Landsaw-Davis, whose bodies were found May 13 in Haikey Creek Park in southwest Broken Arrow.

In addition to charges related to the two homicides, Blount and Hobbs face charges linked to an attempted carjacking and shooting that occurred five days earlier.

Federal prosecutors last week had requested more time to decide whether to seek the death penalty in the double-murder case.