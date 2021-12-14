Feds won't seek death penalty for Broken Arrow double homicide

Federal prosecutors will not be seeking the death penalty against two men accused of a double murder in a Broken Arrow park.
The decision was made public in court papers filed Monday in the case of Denim Lee Blount, 19, and Hunter Isaiah Hobbs, 20.
The word came in a one-sentence letter from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who directed Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson not to seek the death penalty.
“You are authorized and directed not to seek the death penalty against Hunter Isaiah Hobbs and Denim Lee Blount,” Garland wrote in a letter dated Friday to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa.
Blount and Hobbs both face felony murder charges in Tulsa federal court linked to the shooting deaths of Caleb Vaughn Collier and Kelly Ray Olen John Landsaw-Davis, whose bodies were found May 13 in Haikey Creek Park in southwest Broken Arrow.
In addition to charges related to the two homicides, Blount and Hobbs face charges linked to an attempted carjacking and shooting that occurred five days earlier.
Federal prosecutors last week had requested more time to decide whether to seek the death penalty in the double-murder case.
Garland must approve each DOJ recommendation on the death penalty, and court papers filed Wednesday indicated that local prosecutors have been awaiting a decision on the death penalty by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Capital Case Section. The filing requested additional time because the DOJ was experiencing a backlog of cases.
Both Blount and Hobbs were charged in federal court because the victims and Blount were Native American and the homicides occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation as affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court in its 2020 McGirt decision.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa has not sought the death penalty in any cases since the McGirt decision was issued, a spokeswoman said.
Certain major crimes that occur within Indian Country, as the federal government refers to tribal reservations or tribal-owned land, are eligible for the death penalty if the tribe gives prior consent.
Only one tribe, the Sac and Fox Nation in Oklahoma, has given consent to seek the death penalty in qualifying cases that occur within its tribal grounds, according to news reports.
Prosecutors withdrew their request for additional time after receiving word that Garland had made a decision in the Blount and Hobbs case.
The two are scheduled for a trial beginning June 20.