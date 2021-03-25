Feds file murder charges against two; another charged in Sunday murder

A federal grand jury has issued indictments against two more individuals whose state convictions and sentences were tossed while another man faces a federal first-degree murder complaint in a Sunday killing.
All three of the individuals’ cases are in federal court due to the McGirt Supreme Court ruling dealing with crimes involving American Indians and the state’s lack of jurisdiction to prosecute them.
The two indictments come as the Oklahoma Court of Criminal appeals on Thursday overturned the convictions and sentences for Erik Sherney Williams and Johnny Edward Mize Jr.
Both sought to overturn their convictions based on the McGirt ruling.
Williams, 44, received a life without parole sentence after a jury convicted him in the 2014 slaying of his ex-girlfriend, Christian Shockley, 24, who was shot outside her eastside Tulsa apartment.
The two-count indictment charges Williams with first-degree murder in Indian Country and causing death by using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to crimes of violence.
The case qualified for federal charges rather than state charges because Shockley is an American Indian, according to the indictment. The murder occurred within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation.
Another grand jury indictment filed Wednesday charges Mize with second degree murder in Indian Country.
Mize is serving a 25-year prison term he received in January 2019 after a jury convicted him of first-degree manslaughter in the heat of passion.
Mize told authorities at the time of his arrest that he fired a gun at individuals in a pickup truck that he said were stealing from his father’s westside Tulsa fireworks stand on July 4, 2017.
Jake Ulrich, 15, was found slumped in the cab of the pickup truck after it was abandoned by the other occupant, Jack Ulrich.
Ulrich is an American Indian and the shooting occurred within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, qualifying the case for federal jurisdiction.
Federal officials also filed a first-degree murder complaint against Josiah Gammill, of Tulsa, in connection with the Sunday slaying of Hunter Allen Majors, 20.
An arrest affidavit alleges Gammill shot Majors to death with a shotgun near Picher in Craig County.
A woman who was with the pair and another unidentified female told Tulsa police that the four were traveling towards Picher when they stopped their vehicle so the females could urinate on the side of the road, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police that after all four exited the vehicle, Gammill told Majors to walk farther up the road so he couldn’t see the women urinating.
The woman said Gammill then retrieved a shotgun out of the trunk of her car and shot Majors twice in the abdomen.
The woman told police the three then drove back to Tulsa where Gammill burned his clothing near Chandler Park out of concern that it might have blood on it.
The three then went to a motel in the 8200 block of East Skelly Drive where the woman said Gammill had been living.
Police arrested Gammill Monday at the motel. He was booked into the Tulsa Jail Monday evening, records show.
Police recovered a shotgun shell the same brand and color as the ones recovered at the shooting scene, near the center of County Road 260, near an intersection with County Road S 4440 in unincorporated Craig County.
Police recovered burned clothes and a shotgun from the Chandler Park area on Monday. Police used a canine trained to detect explosives and gunpowder residue to locate a pump action shotgun that matched the description given by one of the women who witnessed the slaying.
Gammill is a citizen of the Quapaw Nation, while Majors is a member of the Choctaw Nation, according to the complaint. Majors died within the Cherokee Nation reservation.