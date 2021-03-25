Feds file murder charges against two; another charged in Sunday murder

The woman told police that after all four exited the vehicle, Gammill told Majors to walk farther up the road so he couldn’t see the women urinating.

The woman said Gammill then retrieved a shotgun out of the trunk of her car and shot Majors twice in the abdomen.

The woman told police the three then drove back to Tulsa where Gammill burned his clothing near Chandler Park out of concern that it might have blood on it.

The three then went to a motel in the 8200 block of East Skelly Drive where the woman said Gammill had been living.

Police arrested Gammill Monday at the motel. He was booked into the Tulsa Jail Monday evening, records show.

Police recovered a shotgun shell the same brand and color as the ones recovered at the shooting scene, near the center of County Road 260, near an intersection with County Road S 4440 in unincorporated Craig County.

Police recovered burned clothes and a shotgun from the Chandler Park area on Monday. Police used a canine trained to detect explosives and gunpowder residue to locate a pump action shotgun that matched the description given by one of the women who witnessed the slaying.