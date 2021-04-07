Feds file murder charge in 2008 Tulsa County killing linked to McGirt ruling

A man serving a life sentence in state prison for a 2008 Tulsa shooting death will receive a new trial in federal court as a result of the McGirt U.S. Supreme Court decision issued last summer.

Jimmy Glenn Hendrix, 41, faces a first-degree murder complaint in Tulsa federal court in connection with the shooting death of Jerrod Young, 26.

A Tulsa District Court jury in 2008 found Hendrix guilty in the first-degree murder of Young outside an apartment near 41st Street and 129th East Avenue, in what prosecutors at the time called a drug-related crime.

A judge sentenced Hendrix to a life prison term at the time for the murder conviction and a 30-year prison term for possessing a handgun as a felon.

Federal law enforcement officials in Oklahoma have been filing hundreds of cases otherwise bound for state court since a July 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision ruled Oklahoma didn’t have jurisdiction to try cases when the crime involved an American Indian and it occurred within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, which includes much of Tulsa County.

Since the so-called McGirt ruling, an Oklahoma appellate court has issued rulings expanding the measure to include the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole Nation of Oklahoma tribal reservations.