Feds charge man in 2019 double murder near Owasso

A Rogers County man faces two counts of first-degree murder after a criminal complaint charging him in the 2019 killings was filed in Tulsa federal court.

The criminal complaint accuses Manuel Quezada, 49, of fatally shooting Albert Thomas IV, 20, and DaJon Revel Ross, 21, in a neighborhood near Owasso in Rogers County.

Rogers County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched about 10 p.m. Oct. 22, 2019 to the 7600 block of North 174th East Avenue, where they found a shooting victim lying in the street, another victim in the driver’s seat of a car, and a man, later identified as Quezada, standing in the street with a handgun in his back pocket.

Ross was shot in the chest, and Thomas was shot in the head.

The night of the shootings, Ross and Thomas arrived at Quezada’s residence in a black Mercedes, according to the complaint. Thomas was dating a daughter of Quezada at the time, according to the complaint.

Quezada approached the Mercedes, opened the vehicle door and began punching Ross, according to the complaint.

Ross and Thomas then began fighting Quezada, with the elder man being pushed or falling to the ground at one point while being kicked by the pair, according to witnesses.