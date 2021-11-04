Feds charge man arrested in connection with fatal shooting

A man jailed in connection with a shooting death last month in a convenience store parking lot has been indicted by a federal grand jury.
Marquelon Dakarai Johnson, 21, was named in a two-count indictment filed Tuesday in Tulsa federal court.
Johnson faces one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country and one count of using a firearm in commission of first-degree murder in Indian Country.
Tulsa police arrested Johnson after they used facial-recognition software to link him to the shooting death of Austin Martin, according to court records.
Police found Martin, 27, lying in the street with at least one gunshot. He died while he was being taken to a hospital, according to police at the time.
A complaint and arrest warrant issued for Johnson indicates that prosecutors believe he is the same man seen on security video talking to Martin briefly as the latter was sweeping a convenience store parking lot in the 3100 block of East Pine Street just after midnight Oct. 4.
According to the FBI affidavit submitted in support of his arrest, a man believed to be Johnson is seen on security video talking briefly to Martin before Johnson walked away.
Johnson is then seen re-approaching Martin less than a minute later, according to court records.
The two talked briefly again before Austin turned and began running away from the other man toward the east as the assailant is seen reaching under his shirt.
Security video depicts Austin running away from the man, who is wearing a blue shirt, as dust rose from a nearby bullet strike, according to the affidavit.
Austin continued to run as the other man pursued him, firing multiple shots, before collapsing in the street.
Police encountered Johnson later at a local hospital where he was being treated for injuries sustained while allegedly trying to break into a vehicle in the 1100 block of North Harvard Avenue. The man was injured by the vehicle owner and his friends and neighbors before police arrived.
Police later learned Johnson, who initially told authorities his name was Brian Tony, looked similar to the man seen on the video shooting at Austin.
“A photo of ‘Brian Tony’ was entered into facial recognition software and identified as Marquelon Johnson from a previous mugshot,” according to the affidavit.
Johnson was charged in federal court because Martin is a member of the Chickasaw Nation and the crime occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation.
