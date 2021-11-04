Feds charge man arrested in connection with fatal shooting

Johnson is then seen re-approaching Martin less than a minute later, according to court records.

The two talked briefly again before Austin turned and began running away from the other man toward the east as the assailant is seen reaching under his shirt.

Security video depicts Austin running away from the man, who is wearing a blue shirt, as dust rose from a nearby bullet strike, according to the affidavit.

Austin continued to run as the other man pursued him, firing multiple shots, before collapsing in the street.

Police encountered Johnson later at a local hospital where he was being treated for injuries sustained while allegedly trying to break into a vehicle in the 1100 block of North Harvard Avenue. The man was injured by the vehicle owner and his friends and neighbors before police arrived.

Police later learned Johnson, who initially told authorities his name was Brian Tony, looked similar to the man seen on the video shooting at Austin.

“A photo of ‘Brian Tony’ was entered into facial recognition software and identified as Marquelon Johnson from a previous mugshot,” according to the affidavit.