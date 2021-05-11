Feds charge 33 northeastern Oklahoma suspects in child pornography investigation

Johnson also said the number of crimes being reported shows the importance of working in partnership with other agencies.

Most of the Northern District of Oklahoma is in either the Cherokee reservation or the Muscogee reservation, and 14 of the cases in Operation Clean Sweep are under tribal jurisdiction with either Native American victims or defendants under Indian Country statutes.

Johnson said the federal government has increased its ability to work on the expanding number of tribal cases after the Supreme Court's McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling last year and is dedicated to helping Native American victims.

"We know Native American children suffer abuse and exploitation at a disproportionately higher rate than other demographics," Johnson said. "The Department of Justice is focusing our efforts to help Native American children and families have multiple avenues to report these crimes and have victim support."

Johnson said state, local, tribal and federal agencies have had a long tradition of cooperation, and he said that cooperation is even more important when it comes to protecting child victims.