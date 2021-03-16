Feds assume jurisdiction in two more murder cases

Russell, a member of the Cherokee tribe, meant the case qualified for federal charges rather than prosecution by the state.

McBride was initially charged nearly two years ago with first-degree murder and arson in Tulsa District Court after she was arrested near the scene of the crime.

McBride told investigators she went to Russell’s home on March 17, 2019 to retrieve her belongings after Russell kicked her out of her home.

McBride said she argued with Russell and held her in a head lock for about 10 seconds before the latter became unconscious.

She said she then left the residence after retrieving her purse and other belongings, not bothering to check on Russell.

An FBI affidavit filed in support of the arrest warrant claims McBride told others about Russell and asked for help in disposing of the body.

Police discovered Russell’s body three days later at her home after they attempted to check on her welfare.

A charred blanket was found on the victim.