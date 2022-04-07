Federal sentence set in fatal shooting at fireworks stand after 25-year state term overturned on McGirt argument

A Tulsa man who admitted to fatally shooting a 15-year-old after he stole fireworks from his family business was sentenced to serve 6½ years in federal prison with credit for time already served in state prison for the crime.

Johnny Edward Mize II, 36, whose state conviction and sentence were overturned due to the McGirt ruling, had hoped to receive a sentence of time already served in state prison, a request opposed by federal prosecutors who retried Mize.

“The requested sentence of the 38 months imprisonment already served is hardly appropriate,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Reagan Reininger stated in a Tuesday court filing.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell allowed for Mize to credit the time he already served in state prison toward his 78-month prison term.

Mize will also have to serve three years of post-custody supervision.

Mize admitted Dec. 1 to shooting 15-year-old Jake Ulrich July 4, 2017 after the teen and his cousin stole about $600 worth of fireworks from the west Tulsa business operated by the Mize family, according to court documents.

According to the federal government, Mize admitted to chasing and shooting Ulrich through the passenger window of the pickup in which they were fleeing, striking him in the chest.

The driver, Ulrich’s cousin, exited the truck and fled after Mize shot at him, too, according to court documents.

Mize then climbed into the pickup driver’s seat and drove it back towards the fireworks stand before abandoning the broken down vehicle with Ulrich in it on the side of the road, according to court documents.

A passerby later discovered Ulrich’s body inside the pickup, according to court documents.

State prosecutors initially tried Mize.

He was sentenced Jan. 25, 2019, to serve a 25-year state prison sentence after a Tulsa County District Court jury found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Mize’s conviction and sentence March 25, 2021, in response to his challenge of the state’s right to prosecute him under the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling.

Ulrich’s membership in the Cherokee Nation, coupled with the killing occurring within the Creek Nation reservation, meant the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute Mize, the appellate court ruled.

