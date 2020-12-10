Federal prosecutors indict Tulsa police officer on felony firearm charges

A Tulsa Police officer faces federal felony charges on allegations that she acted in the capacity of law enforcement to assist in an illegal firearm purchase.

Officer LaToya Dythe, 26, was indicted after an investigation revealed that she was provided money by 27-year-old Devon Jones to buy a firearm from a Tulsa area Bass Pro Shop in April.

Dythe surrendered to authorities Thursday morning before making a brief appearance in federal court where she entered a not guilty plea, according to United States Attorney Trent Shores.

Dythe, a three-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department, is currently suspended without pay, said Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin.

Jones, a co-conspirator in the case and believed to be Dythe's boyfriend, remains held in the Tulsa Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.

