Federal murder complaints filed in three McGirt-related cases

Unrelated murder complaints against three people, all of which are linked to the expansion this week of the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling to the Cherokee Nation, were filed Thursday and Friday in Tulsa federal court.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Diamantia Hera Tibbs, 42; Justin Harjo, 24; and Clarance Rozell Goode Jr., 44, the latter of whom has been on Oklahoma’s death row in McAlester in connection with a 2005 Owasso triple fatal shooting.

Tibbs, Harjo and Goode are charged with crimes that the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Thursday should have been the jurisdiction of federal or tribal authorities.

The state appeals court ruling found that the same logic the U.S. Supreme Court used last summer in finding that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation established in 1866 was never disestablished by Congress also applied to the Cherokee and Chickasaw nation reservations.

“Clarance Rozell Goode Jr. has been charged by criminal complaint in U.S. District Court for the 2005 murders of Tara Burchett-Thompson, her daughter Kayla and Mitch Thompson in Owasso," said acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. "The charges were filed federally because of the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals’ decision in Hogner v. Oklahoma that recognized the Cherokee Nation reservation had never been disestablished.