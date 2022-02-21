Federal lawsuit challenges Oklahoma's right to tax Native Americans under McGirt ruling

In the report, the OTC estimated tribal members who seek exclusion from state taxes under McGirt could cost the state $72.7 million per year.

The state estimated it lost about $1.3 million in 2018 income taxes from existing tribal income tax exclusions, according to the 2020 report.

“The state is prohibited from imposing tax upon the income of individual members of federally recognized Indian tribes as long as the individual tribal member lives and earns income from sources within Indian Country under the jurisdiction of the tribe to which the member belongs,” the report states.

However, the Meashintubby’s claim the state has denied them an exemption from state income taxes despite Supreme Court law, state administrative code and the Tax Commission’s own statements in its September 2020 report.

The couple claims the Tax Commission’s general counsel in December 2020 advised the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants that McGirt was limited to criminal matters and had not been expanded to civil matters, including taxation.

The letter went on to say until a court ruled otherwise, McGirt “does not impact OTC’s administration or enforcement of the tax laws of the State.”