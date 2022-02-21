Federal lawsuit challenges Oklahoma's right to tax Native Americans under McGirt ruling

A Choctaw Nation couple has gone to court regarding whether they are required to pay taxes to the state of Oklahoma since they live on the tribe’s reservation and work for the nation.
Harold Meashintubby and Nellie Meashintubby of McAlester have asked a judge to decide whether the rationale behind the landmark 2020 U.S. Supreme Court McGirt decision also applies to civil tax matters.
In their complaint, the couple cites prior court decisions finding tribal citizens as exempt from state taxes when they work and live on the reservation.
One decision cited by the couple, a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court opinion, found that a state could not subject a tribal member living on a reservation whose income was derived from reservation sources to a state income tax, according to the complaint.
“Plaintiffs thus fall squarely within the law preempting the State of Oklahoma from assessing, levying, and collecting tax, including penalties and interest from their income,” the Meashintubby’s claim, in their complaint, filed Friday in Muscogee federal court.
The lawsuit names each member of the Oklahoma Tax Commission in their official capacities: Shelly Paulk, Mark Wood and Charles Prater.
The couple initially sought to amend their 2017 taxes after the McGirt decision to claim an exemption from state taxes that year, according to their complaint.
The Tax Commission in June rejected the exemption request as they did in October regarding the couple’s 2020 income taxes, according to their complaint.
The couple then paid their taxes under protest after notifying the state of their intent to sue.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in July 2020 that the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished by Congress, leaving its 1860s-era boundaries still intact.
The ruling meant the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute criminal cases when either the victim or suspect was a tribal member if the crime occurred within the boundaries of the reservation.
A state court subsequently extended the McGirt decision to five other Oklahoma tribes, including the Choctaw Nation, covering most of eastern Oklahoma.
But the Meashintubby’s claim the state is refusing to extend the McGirt ruling to civil tax matters despite court rulings and the state’s own words to the contrary.
The lawsuit cites a September 2020 Oklahoma Tax Commission report in support of the couple’s claims.
In the report, the OTC estimated tribal members who seek exclusion from state taxes under McGirt could cost the state $72.7 million per year.
The state estimated it lost about $1.3 million in 2018 income taxes from existing tribal income tax exclusions, according to the 2020 report.
“The state is prohibited from imposing tax upon the income of individual members of federally recognized Indian tribes as long as the individual tribal member lives and earns income from sources within Indian Country under the jurisdiction of the tribe to which the member belongs,” the report states.
However, the Meashintubby’s claim the state has denied them an exemption from state income taxes despite Supreme Court law, state administrative code and the Tax Commission’s own statements in its September 2020 report.
The couple claims the Tax Commission’s general counsel in December 2020 advised the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants that McGirt was limited to criminal matters and had not been expanded to civil matters, including taxation.
The letter went on to say until a court ruled otherwise, McGirt “does not impact OTC’s administration or enforcement of the tax laws of the State.”
In addition to seeking a declaration finding that McGirt extends beyond criminal jurisdictional matters to income tax, the Meashintubby’s seek injunctive relief as well as repayment of 2020 taxes paid under protest.
The Choctaw Nation reservation as reaffirmed by the Oklahoma Court of Appeals, covers all or portions of 13 counties in far southeast Oklahoma.
A spokeswoman for the Tax Commission said the agency could not comment on pending litigation.